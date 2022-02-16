BJP Reminds Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Of Her UP Lineage After Channi's 'bhaiya' Insult

After Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi made the 'Bhaiya' reference for people of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, with Congress' General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra laughing and clapping, BJP resorted to giving some history lessons on Wednesday. Taking to microblogging site Twitter, saffron party leader Raju Bista underlined how Vadra's great grandfather Motilal Nehru and grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru were based out of Prayagraj.

"Haven't the people of Uttar Pradesh been the base of political power for the entire Nehru clan till date??" Bista asked, with a follow-up question, "So what is Priyanka Gandhi clapping for??" The BJP leader used the hashtag '#ungrateful' in his Twitter post.

Wasn't Priyanka Gandhi's Par-Nana Motilal Nehru, Nana Jawaharlal Nehru based out of Prayagraj.



Haven't the people of Uttar Pradesh been the base of political power for entire Nehru clan till date??



So what is Priyanka Gandhi clapping for??#Ungrateful pic.twitter.com/YnhnzeSB3p — Raju Bista (@RajuBistaBJP) February 16, 2022

"Priyanka Gandhi is Punjaban. She is the daughter-in-law of Punjab. 'Bhaiyas' from UP, Bihar and Delhi want to come and rule Punjab. We will not let them win," the Punjab CM was heard saying while addressing a gathering alongside Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Priyanka Gandhi's selective fight for UP?

Interestingly, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had just a few days back picked up on the 'UP type' comment of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made during the first briefing after the presentation of the budget. Vadra had taken to her official Twitter handle and slammed Sitharaman for the comment. While outlining that nothing fruitful has come out from the budget for Uttar Pradesh, she added, "But what was the need of insulting the people of UP in this manner?"

"Understand, the people of UP are proud to be a 'UP type'. We are proud of the language, dialect, culture and history of UP," she added in the post written in Hindi.

..@nsitharaman जी आपने यूपी के लिए बजट के झोले में कुछ डाला नहीं, ठीक है…लेकिन यू पी के लोगों का इस तरह अपमान करने की क्या ज़रूरत थी?



समझ लीजिए, यूपी के लोगों को "यूपी टाइप" होने पर गर्व है। हमको यूपी की भाषा, बोली, संस्कृति व इतिहास पर गर्व है। #यूपी_मेरा_अभिमान — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) February 1, 2022

The controversy has erupted ahead of the 16th state Legislative Assembly in Punjab that will be held on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. While Congress and AAP are going solo in the 2022 polls, BJP has formed an alliance with Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and RS MP Sukhdev Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt). Also, SAD has formed an alliance with BSP.

The Republic TV P-MARQ Opinion Poll projects that AAP may bag 50-56 seats (37.8 %) of the total 117 seats, Congress 42-48 seats (35%), SAD 13 to 17 seats (15.8%), BJP 1-3 seats (5.7%) and others 1-3 seats (5.6%).