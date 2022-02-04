BJP Scoffs At Sidhu's Remark Over Punjab CM Face, Terms It 'direct Attack On Sonia Gandhi'

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday made a huge statement ahead of the Assembly elections and said that 'people will choose the next CM'. Reacting to this BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa criticised Sidhu and called him a "confused character who cannot match his own statements". He slammed Sidhu for changing his stand pertaining to the Congress' Chief Minister face.

"Its very sad that Navjot Singh Sidhu is a confused character who cannot match his own statements. Earlier, he said that the Congress high command will decide on the party' CM face. Now, he is telling that the people of Punjab will choose their next CM. Sometimes he says he doesn't want to become anything, then he claims that the Congress will announce him as the CM face," said Manjinder Singh Sirsa

Attacking the Congress, Sirsa claimed that the grand old party has made a "joke" of Punjab and Sidhu is "unguided" which will affect the people of Punjab. Similarly, BJP's Dushyant Gautam too slammed Navjot Singh Sidhu and took a dig at the Congress party. The BJP's National General Secretary opined that Sidhu's remarks are a direct attack at Congress president Sonia Gandhi and that the party wants a "weak CM".

"This is a direct attack on Sonia Gandhi. Sidhu meant to say that the top brass wants a weak CM and it means that this is what Sonia Gandhi wants," said Dushyant Gautam

‘High command wants a weak CM who can dance to their tunes’

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has said that the 'people will choose the next CM'. Addressing his supporters, Sidhu slammed the Congress High Command and claimed that "they want a CM who dances on their tunes'. His remarks come ahead of Congress' announcement of its CM face for Punjab on February 6.