The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) has informed that it is gearing up to contest all 117 seats in the Punjab Assembly polls and the party high command will take the decision of alliance with former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's new party, Punjab Lok Congress. The development was revealed by BJP general secretary (in-charge of Punjab) Dushyant Gautam.

"We are preparing to contest for 117 seats in the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections. The final decision of alliance between BJP and Captain's new political party will only be taken by party high command," Gautam told ANI

This comes after Captain Amarinder Singh recently floated his own party after quitting the Congress and resigning as the Chief Minister. Singh had categorically declared that he was hopeful of a tie-up with the BJP if the ongoing protests by farmers against three farm laws is resolved "in farmers' interest". The former Chief Minister had also informed that he was considering an alliance with like-minded parties such as breakaway Akali groups, "particularly Dhindsa and Brahmpura factions".

Moreover, BJP's National Executive Council Harjit Singh Grewal also welcomed Amarinder Singh's statement and said that the BJP and Singh have the same ideologies. He also exuded confidence that if the BJP forms an alliance with Captain Amarinder Singh's party, then it will be "good for Punjab". However, he maintained that the decision will only be taken with the BJP high command.

"If we form an alliance with his party, then it will be good for Punjab. But the decision to form an alliance with Captain's new party will only be taken by party high command," said Grewal

Captain Amarinder Singh exudes confidence in forming govt with BJP, Akali faction

Meanwhile on Monday, Captain Amarinder Singh asserted that his party will form the next government in the State along with the BJP and a breakaway Akali faction. His statement came after he met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Singh described his meeting with Khattar as a courtesy call.

“Wait for the time. Everything is going fine. People are very upbeat and our membership drive is going well. God willing, we and with our seat adjustment with the BJP and with Mr. (Sukhdev Singh) Dhindsa party (SAD Sanyukt), we will form the government,” he added, when asked whether "big faces" will join his party Punjab Lok Congress.

"BJP will not be able to form its government in Punjab": Congress

However, the grand old party has said that the BJP-Captain Amarinder Singh alliance will not affect it in Punjab. Congress spokesperson, Kamaljit Singh Brar stated that despite the Centre's move of repealing the three farm laws, the BJP will not be able to form the government in Punjab. He also criticised the former CM and added that what "Captain Amarinder Singh could not do in 4.5 years, is being done by Charanjit Singh Channi in just a few months".

"BJP will not be able to form its government in Punjab even after repealing the three farm laws. Farmers are also demanding a legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) and justice for the family of farmers who lost their lives in this year-long protest," Brar said. "Our party is not getting affected with the withdrawal of Captain. The work he was not able to do in 4.5 years, has been done by our current Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi in just a few months."

With ANI inputs