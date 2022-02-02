BJP's Aditi Singh Claims Angad Was Forced To Speak Against Her By Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

After the grand old party denied a ticket to Congress-turned-BJP leader Aditi Singh's husband Angad Singh, Rae Bareli MLA alleged that Priyanka Gandi Vadra tried to instigate her husband against her. She also openly dared the Gandhi family to fight polls against her.

BJP's Aditi Singh makes huge claim

"My husband Angad Singh was forced to speaking against me for a ticket. If they respect women then why did they cut my husband's ticket, why she is harassing me. Are people not seeing it. My father had brought me to politics, now he is not here. I'm fighting the polls alone with the support of my people. The slogan of the Congress on girls is sarcasm," Aditi Singh said.

Angad Singh is an incumbent MLA from Punjab's Nawanshahr assembly constituency. After being denied a ticket from Congress, he has decided to contest polls as an independent candidate. On Tuesday, he had announced that his family had served the Congress for a very long time, and he would continue to serve his constituency despite being denied ticket.

"My family and I have served the Congress party for a long time. If the party refuses to allow anyone to do as it pleases, then this is their thinking. Our elders have always taught us to respect women. So now I am going to serve the constituency as an independent candidate on the orders of my family in my constituency. We will make a fresh start with the support of the people of the constituency," said Angad Singh.

Republic TV had previously reported Congress candidate Satvir Singh Palli Jhikki who has replaced Angad Singh for the constituency had first joined Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress but later joined back the Congress.

Punjab Elections 2022

The Assembly polls in Punjab to elect 117 members to the Punjab Legislative Assembly will be held on February 20. The votes will be counted on March 10.

In the last elections, Congress bagged 77 out of 117 seats in Punjab, leaving the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) alliance behind in the third place with 18 seats. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came second with 20 seats and became the official opposition in the state.