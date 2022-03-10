BJP's Amit Malviya Slams Kejriwal Over Punjab Victory Speech, Alleges 'lies And Deceit'

After Aam Aadmi Party scripted a monumental victory in Punjab on Thursday, BJP leader and the saffron party's IT Cell chief Amit Malviya attacked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Malviya slammed Kejriwal over the latter's victory speech wherein he laid out the party's plans for the state. Levelling his attacks, the BJP leader claimed that Kejriwal's speech was full of "lies and deceit".

Speaking about the AAP chief's speech, Malviya stated that Kejriwal had promised 500 schools in Delhi, however, built just one. Moreover, he referred to his speech on Thursday in which the Delhi CM has promised to make a hunger-free regime. However, the BJP leader countered it and stated that the Delhi government could not deliver ration in Delhi, even during the COVID-19 pandemic. Lastly, slamming Kejriwal for his promise of building medical colleges, Malviya stated that not a single college has been constructed.

Arvind Kejriwal’s first speech after Punjab win is full of lies and deceit. He promised 500 schools in Delhi, built just one. Promises a hunger free regime, when he couldn’t deliver ration in Delhi, even during Covid. Promised to build medical colleges but hasn’t built even one! — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) March 10, 2022

Kejriwal delivers victory speech after AAP's triumph in Punjab

During his victory speech, Arvind Kejriwal avered that everyone should take a pledge of making a 'new India'. He also spoke about several prevailing issues including the safety of women and education. In addition, he also attacked AAP's contenders and took a dig at them following their defeat at the hands of AAP in Punjab.

"All of us have to pledge to make a new India today, an India of peace and harmony, where women are safe. An India where everyone has quality education, where children don't have to go to Ukraine for education," said Kejriwal "The Punjab results indicate a big revolution. Many big seats have been shaken today. Sukhbir Singh Badal lost, Captain Sahab lost, Channi Sahab lost, Parkash Singh Badal Sahab lost, Navjot Singh Sidhu lost and Bikram Singh Majithia lost. The people of Punjab have done wonders," he added

AAP wins in Punjab

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP emerged victorious in Punjab on Thursday. As it stands, it leads on 92 seats whereas Congress candidates are ahead in 18 constituencies. Meanwhile, the SAD-BSP alliance and the BJP-led tie-up are ahead in 6 and 2 seats respectively. After AAP's victory, its CM face Bhagwant Mann greeted party workers and supporters at his residence in Sangrur. In addition, he also collected his victory certificate and dedicated it to Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Babasaheb Ambedkar. Taking to Koo, he thanked the people for giving the verdict in favour of change and honest politics.