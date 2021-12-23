BJP's Manjinder Sirsa Slams Sidhu; Alleges He Is Trying To Protect 'brother' Imran Khan

After Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu claimed that the Ludhiana Court blast took place due to votes' polarisation, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa slammed Sidhu, stating that his statement is irresponsible and that he is trying to save his 'brother' (Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan) and Pakistan.

In a video message that he tweeted, Sirsa said, "Sidhu's claim that Ludhiana Blast took place to target a particular community is an irresponsible statement. He has made this an issue of communal hate which can spread fear among the common people and can also be a threat to the Sikh community. He is trying to protect Imran Khan and Pakistan even though his own CM said that there could be involvement of Pakistan. This is not a new strategy of Congress, they had done the same thing in 1984."

Along with the video message, he also stated, "Favor to others, injustice to loved ones, Sidhu is performing the religion of his brother!"

ग़ैरों पे करम

अपनों पे सितम

सिद्धू निभा रहे अपने भाई जान का धर्म!@sherryontopp & @INCPunjab harming Punjab more than ever!



By saying Ldh Bomb blast is done to create fear for “one community”; Sidhu is trying to protect Pakistan & his brother who are creating menace in Punjab pic.twitter.com/MzetEcA5nA — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) December 23, 2021

Earlier in the day, Sirsa had condemned the blast at Ludhiana Court Complex which killed one person and injured five others. He slammed Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi for blaming elections for the explosion. In a video message, the BJP said that it is sad to see Chief Minister dancing on stages and Navjot Singh Sidhu hugging Imran Khan. "When such a big incident is carried out by terrorists, Channi gave an irresponsible statement and said that this happened due to the election and to divert attention from drug mafia," he said.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has taken cognisance of the Ludhiana court blast and has given a 72-hour deadline to find the culprits, sources informed on Thursday. Republic has learnt that in the aftermath of the attack, the Home Secretary briefed the state government and given clear and strict orders to find the culprits within 72 hours. The MHA has asserted that all mechanisms will be at the disposal of the Punjab government to nab the culprits.

Ludhiana: Explosion in court premises; 2 dead

An explosion occurred at a Ludhiana court on Thursday at around 12:25 PM, killing two people. As per sources, the blast occurred in a women's washroom inside the court premises. Visuals from the scene show walls and parts of the ceiling damaged in the third-floor washroom of courtroom no. 14. The nature of the explosion is yet to be ascertained.

Image: PTI, ANI