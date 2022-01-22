BJP leader and the party's national spokesperson Shazia Ilmi has accused former Punjab DG Police Mohammad Mustafa of trying to incite violence and disturb communal harmony ahead of the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections. It is pertinent to mention that Mohammad Mustafa works for Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu as his principal strategic adviser. Shazia Ilmi has shared a video on her Twitter handle wherein Mustafa can be heard giving provocative statements against Hindus.

In the purported video, Sidhu's aide can be allegedly heard threatening to "creating a situation that will not be controlled if a particular community was allowed to hold their events near his events". The video was originally shared by Chiranshu Rattan, spokesperson of BJP Punjab Youth Wing and has gone viral on social media. The video is from Malerkotla, where Mustafa, who is the husband of Punjab Minister Razia Sultana, had gone for election campaigning.

"Our team and Chiranshu got video and it was a speech given by Mustafa while campaigning during the election in Malerkotla, which is a Muslim-dominated area. This is a hate speech and he is trying to incite violence and disturb communal harmony by giving such provocative statements ahead of the Punjab election," said Shazia Ilmi "He can be heard saying in the video that if Hindus are allowed to come here and conduct their events, then he won't allow it. He can also be heard saying that he is not an RSS member. If this is not hate speech, then what is? The EC should immediately take action and should not allow Razia, who is an MLA from Malerkotla, to contest the election," added Shazia Ilmi

Punjab Elections

The Punjab Assembly Election 2022 will be held in a single phase on February 14 for 117 constituencies. The counting of votes will take place on 10 March 2022. The last date to file nominations will be January 28 and the nomination withdrawal date has been scheduled for January 31.

Earlier on September 20, the 58-year-old Charanjit Singh Channi took oath as the 16th Chief Minister of Punjab, in the presence of Governor Banwarilal Purohit at Raj Bhawan, Chandigarh. This came after former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on September 24 submitted his resignation along with that of his Council of Ministers, to the state Governor Banwarilal Purohit.