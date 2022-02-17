BJYM Leader Writes To Delhi Police To File Plaint Against CM Channi For 'Bhaiya' Remark

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi’s contentious ‘UP, Bihar ke Bhaiya’ remark is receiving condemnation from all ends. As the row continues to escalate, Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM) IT Head Abhishek Dubey has written to Delhi Police urging them to lodge a complaint against the Punjab CM and take appropriate action against him.

In the letter written to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, the BJP leader has mentioned that he is dismayed by the Congress’ CM candidate’s disputed comment made during campaigning for Punjab elections. Dubey mentioned that every migrant in Punjab who has moved from ‘UP, Bihar and Delhi’ is scared after CM Channi urged the people to not allow migrants from the aforementioned states to enter Punjab.

He stated that Punjab is a part of the country and all Indians have the independence to travel anywhere across the nation for travel or livelihood, and no one shall stop them from doing so. Further asking the Police to take cognisance of the matter, BJP’s Youth wing leader stated that he is a regular visitor to Punjab and if anything happens to him there, Punjab CM Channi shall be made liable for it.

PM Modi’s jibe at CM Channi’s remark

This comes after several BJP leaders raised questions on the statement given by Congress’ CM face of Punjab. Joining the chorus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had attacked the incumbent CM Channi too for pitting people against each other, and noted that the tenth Sikh Guru, Shri Guru Gobind Singh was born in Bihar’s Patna, while Saint Ravidas was born in UP’s Banaras.

Charanjit Singh Channi attempts to justify his disputed statement

In order to subside the controversy that had erupted ahead of the Punjab elections, the three-term MLA from Chamkaur Sahib clarified on Thursday that his statement was blown out of context and his comment was directed at AAP leaders like Arvind Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh.

"My statement was in reference to people like Durgesh Pathak, Sanjay Singh and Arvind Kejriwal who come from outside and work towards creating differences, invoking chaos. But those from UP, Bihar, Rajasthan and other states, who come to Punjab and work here, the state is as much theirs as it is ours. That is why showing it in the wrong light is not right," said CM Channi.

Row over CM’s remark erupted after he made the same while addressing a gathering alongside Congress General-Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. CM Channi had said, "Priyanka Gandhi is Punjaban. She is the daughter-in-law of Punjab. 'Bhaiyas' from UP, Bihar and Delhi want to come and rule Punjab. We will not let them win." Priyanka Vadra too faced backlash for not objecting to the disparaging remark about 'Bhaiyas' despite hailing from UP and rather ‘enjoying it.’

Image: ANI