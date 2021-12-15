Buta Mohammad Clarifies On Rumours Of Joining Capt's Party Hours After BJP Induction

In perhaps the quickest political switch in the history of Punjab, local singer Buta Mohammad left everyone scratching their heads after it was alleged that he joined the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in the morning and switched to Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress in the evening.

Addressing the rumours, Buta Mohammad said, that he has indeed joined the BJP and is very much an active part of the party. Elaborating on confusion in a conversation with ANI, he said, 'Today I went to Captain Amarinder Singh's residence, along with my friend Sardar Ali Khan, where he joined Captain's Punjab Lok Congress, However, since I was also there, Captain placed a siropa on me head, which has led to the controversy'.

Further dismissing the allegations, he quipped, 'we're all singers, we don't know anything about politics, I wasn't aware that if our friends are joining a different party, we should not accompany them.' However, he clarified that he explained to Captain that he has joined the BJP and was very happy with the decision.

On Tuesday morning, the famous Punjabi singer was inducted into the BJP by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in the run-up to the Punjab Elections 2022. Mohammad was welcomed into the saffron party in Ludhiana and was also present at the BJP's Punjab Parishad Sammelan.

However, in a lightning change of heart, a few hours later, pictures of him donning the official sash and colours of Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress surfaced, leaving everyone puzzled. Sources revealed that Buta Mohammad had switched loyalties quicker than a flash and had joined Punjab Lok Congress in the presence of the former CM in the evening. Images of him alongside singer Sardar Ali, G Khan, Kamal Khan, Bibi Praveen Akhter confirmed the bizarre development.

So far, it remains unclear as to which party Buta Mohammad has officially pledged his loyalty to, given that his heart is seemingly being tugged in both directions. Some reports have claimed that the singer only went to induct Sardar Ali into Captain's party, where he was honoured with the sash of the newly-formed outfit, thereby setting misunderstandings in motion. However, an official statement from the singer to clarify his stance is still awaited.

Punjab Assembly elections

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in the 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured three seats. Punjab is scheduled to elect its new Assembly representatives in 2022.

Image: Republic TV