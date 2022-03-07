Capt Amarinder Singh Meets Amit Shah Ahead Of Punjab Poll Results: 'More Talks Post-polls'

Ahead of Punjab election results on March 10, Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) chief Capt Amarinder Singh met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Singh said that it was a general discussion on Punjab and not poll-related. He said that he will have further talks after polls with the BJP. PLC is now allied with BJP and Sanyukt Akali Dal (SAD) for the 117-seat Punjab Assembly polls.

Capt meets Amit Shah

"We have had general discussion only. We will have more talks after the elections. This was a general discussion on Punjab, not on elections," said Singh. The 79-year-old Congress veteran has predicted that there isn't a possibility for a single party to get a clear majority, asserting that his party in alliance with the BJP and Sanyukt Akali Dal (SAD) are on the rise.

Amarinder Singh's ouster & BJP alliance

Navjot Singh Sidhu and his supporters rebelled against then-CM Capt Amarinder Singh moving the High Command claiming the party's 18-point agenda was not being fulfilled. After many rounds of talks, Congress High Command picked Sidhu as Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief, inspite of the CM's vehement opposition. Later, blindsided by the CLP meeting called without his knowledge, 79-year-old Capt Amarinder Singh tendered his resignation from the Punjab CM post and later quit Congress.

Taking on the Congress, Singh later formed his own party - Punjab Lok Congress (PLC). Allying with BJP and SAD, PLC contested on 37 seats, Akali Dal (Sanyukt) on 15 seats and BJP on 65 seats, as per its seat share pact. Moreover, BJP has kept its doors open for a post-poll alliance with its old ally Akali Dal - putting Capt Amarinder Singh in a quandary as the Badals were the ex-CM's prime rivals prior to his ouster from Congress.

Congress has accused Capt Amarinder Singh of being 'controlled by BJP' with Rahul Gandhi claiming that his 'links with the BJP' was the reason behind his removal. Comparing Punjab CM Charanjit Channi with his predecessor, Gandhi said that 'Capt Amarinder Singh failed to solve Punjab's electricity issues', leading to his ouster. In retaliation, Capt Amarinder Singh accused Gandhis of wanting a 'puppet CM' in Punjab.

Punjab poll campaign

The ruling Congress, which is still heavily embroiled in infighting, saw tough opposition from a rising AAP which has declared Bhagwant Mann as its CM face, Akali Dal-BSP and an unlikely combination of BJP-Amarinder Singh, apart from the farm union political leaders. Congress, which finally picked Charanjit Channi as its CM face, is facing a revolt from its state unit chief Navjot Sidhu. Meanwhile, frontrunner AAP is once again facing allegations of support of pro-Khalistani separatists. Polls were held on February 20 and results will be declared on March 10.