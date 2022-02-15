Retaliating to Priyanka Gandhi's jibe, ex-Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh, on Monday, claimed that he was ousted because they wanted a 'puppet CM' - referring to Charanjit Channi. Addressing a joint rally in Jalandhar along with PM Modi, Singh downplayed the 'love' he had for PM Modi & Amit Shah - as claimed by Congress. Punjab goes to polls in a single phase on February 20 with results to be declared on March 10.

Capt Amarinder: 'Congress wanted a puppet CM'

"I have a lot of love for PM Modi, Amit Shah - isn't that what Congress says? It is the job of a Chief Minister to meet the PM. Keep saying, I don't have any issues. I have always taken decisions in the interest of Punjab and our nation's security," said Singh. Lashing out at Congress, he said, "Congress replaced me as they wanted a puppet as a Chief Minister".

Similarly, PM Modi said, "Centre and Punjab government under Captain Amarinder Singh were working in tandem but Congress started creating obstacles, and ultimately removed him from the post". He added, "We (the Central government) made the efforts, but if a party is sitting with remote control and running a government without caring about the constitution, then tension in the country is inevitable". PLC will contest on 37 seats, Akali Dal (Sanyukt) on 15 seats and BJP on 65 seats, as per its seat share pact, in the upcoming Punjab polls.

Incidentally even Sidhu accused the Congress High Command of wanting a 'puppet CM' as the Gandhis mulled who to pick as Punjab CM face - Sidhu or Channi. Quoting hit Bollywood song 'Naach meri Bulbul to paisa milega', he said, "People at the top want a weak CM who can dance to their tunes. Do you want such a CM ?". The cricketer-turned-politician has vowed to 'not give chairmanship to any MLA's son' if he continues as PCC chief - threatening to resign again.

Earlier on Sunday, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra claimed that the state leadership was "changed" as it was "being run by the BJP from the Centre". Without naming Amarinder Singh, she said, "We knew something was going wrong. Hence we changed the leadership".

Punjab Congress crisis

Navjot Singh Sidhu and his supporters rebelled against then-CM Capt Amarinder Singh moving the High Command claiming the party's 18-point agenda was not being fulfilled. After many rounds of talks, Congress High Command picked Sidhu as Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief, inspite of the CM's vehement opposition. Later, blindsided by the CLP meeting called without his knowledge, 79-year-old Capt Amarinder Singh tendered his resignation from the Punjab CM post, floated his party Punjab Lok Congress and tied up with BJP and Akali Dal (Sanyukt). Singh was replaced by 58-year-old Dalit leader and Sidhu aide Charanjit Singh Channi. Later, Sidhu rebelled against Channi too criticising his govt policies, cabinet picks till Congress picked Channi as its CM face for upcoming polls.