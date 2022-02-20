Predicting a washout for Congress, ex-CM Capt Amarinder Singh on Sunday, claimed that the Grand old party won't win more than 20-30 seats. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, he claimed that Punjab CM Charanjit Channi was not trustworthy and was fit to be a minister and not a CM. The polling for the 117-seat Punjab Assembly is underway and results will be announced on March 10.

Amarinder Singh: 'Channi not trustworthy'

"We (PLC) are going to have a win here (Patiala), without a doubt. My family have been here since 1763. All Patialvis are coming out to vote. It is a battle but not a difficult one. I will surely win this battle. There are five parties in fray and our combination - PLC, BJP and Dhindsa's party is doing well," said Singh.

Lashing out at CM Channi, he said, "Channi himself is not trustworthy. I brought him in the party and made him MLA. Now he is stabbing me in the back. Charanjit Singh Channi is a duffer. He can only be a minister, not a CM". Projecting Congress' poll failure, he said, "Congress won't get more than 20 or 30. Congress will be wiped out, even in the villages also. We have put up a party in 2 months and done reasonably well."

Explaining why a 'Double engine' govt is needed, he said, "Punjab is in a total economic and security mess. We have a 70% debt and we need support from Delhi. All the projects are approved by the Centre and they are more likely to support us." Refuting that he had no issues working with the Centre when in Punjab, he said, "It is my job to go and meet the PM - all our money comes from the Centre. They (Congress) used these meetings of mine to claim I was taking directions from the PM."

Talking about the threat from pro-Khalistanis, he said, "SFJ has been there for years. I am the one who raised the issue in Delhi. It was our pressure that SFJ was recognised. That character (Gurpatwant Singh Pannu) is an unscrupulous guy, basically a lawyer who is doing all these anti-national statements. Anybody getting the support of SFJ must be probed - now it is Kejriwal."

Capt Amarinder's poll battle

Patiala - the hometurf of ex-CM Capt Amarinder Singh sees an easy fight as the 79-year-old seeks his fifth win. The ousted Congress veteran, who now heads Punjab Lok Congress has won the seat four times -- 2002, 2007, 2012 and 2017. His wife Preneet Kaur won it in 2014 after Capt Amarinder Singh won the Patiala Lok Sabha seat, defeating BJP veteran Arun Jaitley by a margin of more than 102,000 votes. The ex-CM faces AAP's Ajitpal Singh Kohli and Congress' Vishnu Sharma. PLC is now allied with BJP and Akali Dal (Dhindsa) for the polls.