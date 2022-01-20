Punjab Lok Congress leader Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday attacked the Congress-led state government over 'model of vindictive politics' and questioned CM Charanjit Singh Channi and Navjot Sidhu over their model of politics. This comes after a report suggested that most of the developmental projects initiated by former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh since 2017 continue to remain stagnant without much progress.

Responding to the reports, Punjab Lok Congress chief wrote, "So this is the Punjab model of @INCPunjab of @CHARANJITCHANNI & @sherryontopp? Model of vindictive politics! There is no place for such partisan governance in a democracy & people of Patiala won’t forgive you for this stepmotherly treatment".

More power to PLC

Senior Congress leader and two-time MLA from Garhshankar Luv Kumar Goldy along with hundreds of his supporters on Monday joined Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress (PLC). The sarpanches, members of the municipal council, and block samitis also joined the Amarinder Singh-led party.

Stating that he always believed in the leadership of Amarinder Singh, Goldy had said he took the confidence of his supporters and then decided to join the Punjab Lok Congress (PLC). "Punjab needed the leadership of Capt Amarinder the most as his successors had proved utter failures," the former Congress leader said.

As an end to Punjab Congress internal dispute, Capt. Amarinder Singh was ousted as the Chief Minister earlier in 2021. Captain Amarinder Singh announced the formation of his own party Punjab Lok Congress. The former Punjab CM has hit out at Sidhu in the past and has accused him of undermining Channi's authority. He had said, "Sidhu's job is to run party affairs and Channi's job is to run the government".

Punjab Elections

The Punjab Assembly Election 2022 will be held in a single phase on February 14 for 117 constituencies. The counting of votes will take place on 10 March 2022. The last date to file nominations will be January 28 and the nomination withdrawal date has been scheduled for January 31.

Earlier on September 20, the 58-year-old Charanjit Singh Channi took oath as the 16th Chief Minister of Punjab, in the presence of Governor Banwarilal Purohit at Raj Bhawan, Chandigarh. This came after former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on September 24 submitted his resignation along with that of his Council of Ministers, to the state Governor Banwarilal Purohit.