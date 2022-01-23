Gearing up for the Punjab polls, ex-CM Capt Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) is set contest on 35 of 70 seats, said sources on Sunday. As per its alliance with BJP and Akali Dal (Dhindsa), PLC is set to field against big guns of Congress, added sources. PLC will field 5 candidates from Patiala, 2 from Muktsar, 3 from Amritsar, 4 from Ludhiana, said sources. Punjab goes to polls in a single-phase on February 20 with results to be declared on March 10.

Capt Amarinder's PLC to field candidates on 35 seats

The PLC's preferred seats include - Fatehgarh Chudiya, Kotkapura, Mansa, SBS Nagar, Amiga, Kapurthala, Bathinda, Tarn Taran, Barnala, Malerkotla, Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, Ferozpur, Faridkot, Bassi Pathana, Khara, Giddherbaha, Amargarh. The 79-year-old ex-Punjab CM will fight from Patiala seat in the 2022 assembly elections which has won four times -- 2002, 2007, 2012 and 2017.

Amarinder Singh quits Congress

Formally resigning from Congress on November 2, Singh wrote a scathing 7-page letter to party president Sonia Gandhi explaining the rationale behind his decision. Recalling his political journey, he asserted that the Congress government fulfilled 92% of the 2017 election manifesto promises during his tenure as the CM. He also took umbrage at the "midnight conspiracy" carried out by Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra whereby a Congress Legislative Party meeting was called without keeping him in the loop. On this occasion, he also announced that his new party will be called 'Punjab Lok Congress'.

Navjot Singh Sidhu and his supporters rebelled against then-CM Capt Amarinder Singh moving the High Command claiming the party's 18-point agenda was not being fulfilled. After many rounds of talks, Congress High Command picked Sidhu as Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief, inspite of the CM's vehement opposition. Later, blindsided by the CLP meeting called without his knowledge, 79-year-old Capt Amarinder Singh tendered his resignation from the Punjab CM post and later quit Congress. He was replaced by 58-year-old Dalit leader and Sidhu aide Charanjit Singh Channi.

Punjab poll prediction

Republic P-MARQ Opinion poll predicts that Punjab may witness a hung assembly as Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party might win 50-56 seats, just short of the majority mark. The ruling Congress is predicted to win 42-48 seats while Shiromani Akali Dal can get 1-17 seats. BJP, who is fighting polls in alliance with Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and SAD (Sanyukt), can win 1-3 seats.