Captain Amarinder Singh Exposes Congress, Says 'drugs Case Against Majithia Wrong'

In a big political twist, former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh backed Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) general secretary Bikram Singh Majithia after the latter was booked in a drugs case by the Congress government. Captain Amarinder Singh stated that a 'false' case had been filed by the Channi Government, and alleged that the Akali Dal leader had been targetted for 'political revenge'

"This is a wrong case. I know this case very well, a sealed envelope was given to the HC. On what basis did you slap the FIR? You can't take out your political revenge. This system is wrong. Is there no law or Constitution in the country? How can you do this?" Captain Amarinder Singh said.

Bikram Majithia Booked In Drugs Case

In a rather significant development ahead of the Punjab polls, the Shiromani Akali Dal general secretary and legislator Bikram Singh Majithia was booked in a drugs case on Monday. An FIR has been registered against him at the State Crime Police Station in Mohali's Bureau of Investigation, on the basis of a report submitted by the Special Task Force headed by IGP Harpreet Singh Sidhu, under Sections 25, 27A, and 29 of the NDPS Act. The action on the SAD leadership comes at a time when Punjab Congress president Navjot Sidhu had been piling pressure on the Charanjit Singh Channi-led government to crack the whip on the drug mafia.

Taking to Twitter, Navjot Sidhu called the move a 'slap' on the face of all the powerful people who slept for years on the issue for years. This was perceived as a dig at former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh.

He added, "Justice will not be served until main culprits behind Drug Mafia are given exemplary punishment, this is merely a first step. Will fight till punishment is given which acts as deterrent for generations. We must choose honest and righteous and shun drug traffickers and their protectors"

Justice will not be served until main culprits behind Drug Mafia are given exemplary punishment, this is merely a first step, Will fight till punishment is given which acts as deterrent for generations. We must choose honest & righteous & shun drug traffickers & their protectors. — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) December 21, 2021

Meanwhile, SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal termed it as "politics of revenge" and predicted that the government will have to suffer consequences for this action. Majithia is the brother-in-law of SAD CM candidate Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Punjab is scheduled to elect its new Assembly representatives in 2022.