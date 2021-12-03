Captain Amarinder Singh Inaugurates Office For Newly Punjab Lok Congress In Chandigarh

As political factions in Punjab brace up for the upcoming Assembly elections, former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's newly-formed Punjab Lok Congress has officially opened its party office from Friday, December 3. Earlier in November, Amarinder Singh announced the name of his party and applied for registration with the Election Commission of India.

As per Republic TV's live coverage from Chandigarh, the office, which is a two-storey building, has banners and boards featuring pictures of Capt Amarinder Singh on them. Apart from that, the party symbol and name is also displayed at the entrance of the office and further has a board displaying a WhatsApp number for anyone willing to join the party.

"WhatsApp your details and you will be a part of the Punjab Lok Congress", it reads. The office situated in Chandigarh is currently under renovation and invites anyone willing to join the party.

With the party office almost ready, it will be soon inaugurated by Captain Amarinder Singh, who will later start working from the office itself. Meanwhile, the move indicates Singh's plannings ahead of the Assembly elections in Punjab as he paces up with his newly-formed party strategies.

Captain Amarinder Singh braces up for the 2022 Punjab polls

As Punjab is all set to go into Assembly Elections in 2022, Amarinder Singh has already commenced preparations for the same and is inviting several young leaders, former ministers, and leaders to join his newly formed party. Apart from that, he is also holding a series of meetings with senior BJP leaders for preparing his strategy for the upcoming election campaigns.

Earlier this week after meeting Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Amarinder Singh asserted that his party will form the next government in the state along with the BJP and a breakaway Akali faction.

Singh left Congress following his resignation as the CM of Punjab after a bitter power tussle with State Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu and later announced his own party.

Image: PTI/Republic World