With the clock ticking for assembly elections in Punjab, former Congress leader and Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) chief Captain Amarinder Singh with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others from ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) addressed a rally in Jalandhar on Monday. After the rally, in an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, the former Punjab Chief Minister answered the apprehensions of the Congress party with regards to the NDA alliance, saying, 'When you are unsure of yourself, you have such apprehensions about others."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the rally had claimed the Centre and Punjab government under Captain Amarinder Singh were working in tandem but Congress started creating obstacles, and ultimately removed him from the post. Reacting to the same, Amarinder Singh said, "Always...It always is. Can I as the Chief Minister run my state without the help of the Central government? It is not possible. In fact, no Chief Minister can."

Citing old days, he added, "I remember the time we all went to see Manmohan Singh, and everyone said 'you are helping Mr Badal (the then CM of Punjab) too much, it will affect the state'. He said in reply, 'Look I am the Prime Minister of the country. When you are in this chair, you look at everyone with the same eye'. So, I think this is the perfect answer. "

'Double-engine government coming'

During the rally, PM Modi emphasized on the 'double engine' government in Punjab. Explaining the same, Amarinder Singh said," What he means by the double engine is- a government in Punjab and a government in Delhi. Once we are together, everything will work out fine, and I am sure that will happen."

Once again attacking his successor to the CM's office Charanjit Singh Channi for his claim of doing a lot of work in a 111-day tenure, Amarinder Singh said," it takes years and years. All the money comes from the world bank. You have to submit your plans... How can you do so in 3 months? I feel it is nonsense."

Evidently disappointed by Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi's comment that he always worked in line with the Central government, he reiterated they are children, whose father (Rajiv Gandhi) he had not just known but had been to school with. "But the fact is that no government can work without keeping centre in confidence for monetary measures and projects," he said.

Punjab is going into the polls in a single phase on February 20. The counting of votes and the declaration of results will take place on March 10.