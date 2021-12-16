'Channi 1st CM Who Even Meets People In Bathroom'; Kejriwal's Sarcastic Dig At Punjab CM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday took a sarcastic dig at Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi after the latter claimed that he is available for the citizens of Punjab 24x7. Addressing a rally in Muktsar, Kejriwal alleged that while watching television, he heard Channi saying that he meets people of the poll-bound state at his residence all day, even when he is in his drawing-room, hall, or bathroom.

"I was hearing the other day on TV, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi in the interview says that he meets people 24 hours. The entire day, people are waiting in his house. He said I meet people in the drawing-room, hall, veranda. When I go to the bathroom, people accompany me there also. I think he is the first CM in the history of the world who meets people in the bathroom as well," Kejriwal jibed.

"Channi was then asked, how is the situation for NRIs? He said I am an NRI myself. He said I have moved from the pind to the city, so people in the pind call me an NRI. People have now started to make fun of Channi," he added.

AAP vs Congress

In the run-up to the Punjab Assembly Elections 2022, AAP and Congress have traded barbs over a number of issues. From calling Channi 'Nakli Kejriwal' to questioning the state's education model, AAP which is looking to make inroads in the state has left no stone unturned to attack the Congress government. Meanwhile, Congress has slammed AAP's pre-poll sops and freebies and dubbed the CM as a 'Kala Angrez' (black foreigner).

For the upcoming elections, Kejriwal is banking on his pre-poll sops, a strategy that had successfully worked in the national capital. So far, he has promised 300 units of free electricity, a waiver of outstanding electricity bills, uninterrupted round-the-clock electricity, free and quality healthcare for all, Rs.1000 per month to every adult woman in the state amongst other promises.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. AAP had emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured three seats. Punjab is scheduled to elect its new Assembly representatives in 2022.