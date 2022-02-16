With 4 days left for the polls, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi stirred a row by exhorting people to not let "Bhaiyas" from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Delhi enter the state. Addressing a gathering alongside Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, he was heard saying, "Priyanka Gandhi is Punjaban. She is the daughter-in-law of Punjab. 'Bhaiyas' from UP, Bihar and Delhi want to come and rule Punjab. We will not let them win." Vadra too came in for criticism for not objecting to the disparaging remark about 'Bhaiyas' despite hailing from UP, which too is witnessing elections at present.

Responding to this, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal remarked, "This is a very shameful statement. Our entire country is one. They keep calling me 'black'. We strongly condemn such a comment about any person or community. Priyanka Gandhi belongs to UP, so she is a Bhaiya too."

Taking a dig at Charanjit Channi, he added, "Then even Priyanka Gandhi shouldn't be allowed to come here. Why do they call her here"? Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla stressed that people will give a befitting response to Congress and demanded an apology from Vadra.

CM Channi की शर्मनाक टिप्पणी 'UP, बिहार के भैया को Punjab में प्रवेश न करने दें' पर @ArvindKejriwal का हमला:



"यह बहुत ही शर्मनाक है। हम किसी व्यक्ति या किसी विशेष समुदाय के खिलाफ की गई टिप्पणियों की कड़ी निंदा करते हैं। Priyanka Gandhi भी यूपी से हैं, तो क्या वह भी 'भैया' हैं?" pic.twitter.com/CLfqRMBak5 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 16, 2022

Election scenario in Punjab

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly election, Congress won a whopping 77 seats in the 117-member House, whereas Shiromani Akali Dal could win only 18 seats. On the other hand, AAP emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats and failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. While Congress and AAP are going solo in the 2022 polls, BJP has formed an alliance with Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and RS MP Sukhdev Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

As far as the seat-sharing is concerned, the JP Nadda-led party has garnered a lion's share of 68 seats whereas PLC and SAD(S) are fielding candidates in 34 and 15 constituencies each. On the other hand, SAD has tied up with BSP in order to make a comeback in Punjab. All 117 seats will go to the polls in a single phase on February 20 while the counting of votes will take place on March 10.