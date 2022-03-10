As the state gears up for the Punjab Assembly Election 2022 results on Thursday, March 10, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi who is also Congress' chief ministerial candidate has put up a brave front as he awaits voting results. Claiming that the exit polls mean nothing, he exuded confidence over winning the Punjab election 2022. Channi's statement came shortly after the exit polls suggested a clear victory for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab elections while the Congress is likely to lag behind.

Ahead of the results, CM Charanjit Singh Channi said, "Today is the real result. Let AAP be sure of the win, eventually, we will win." Earlier in the day, he also visited the Chamkaur Sahib Gurudwara with his family members and offered prayers on the big day.

#PunjabElections2022 | Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi offers prayers in Chamkaur Sahib Gurudwara along with his family pic.twitter.com/J5q7clhEnT — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2022

On the other hand, Channi's top competitor, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann has already started preparations as he hopes to win in the Punjab elections. While jalebis are being prepared at the residence of Mann in Sangrur, his house has also been decorated with flowers as he hopes to take the oath as the chief minister of Punjab as predicted by the exit polls. Mann is contesting from the Dhuri constituency in the Sangrur district.

Earlier in the morning, he also paid a visit to Gurdwara Gursagar Mastuana Sahib in Sangrur and offered his prayers.

Exit polls predict big win for AAP

As the counting of votes is currently underway in Punjab for the 117 assembly constituencies across the state, the exit polls on Monday had predicted a clear victory from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab with the scale of the party's victory varying across various surveys. Along with that, the surveys had also predicted the ruling Congress to finish at a distant second in the state followed by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) which had allied with the Bahujan Samaj Party.

Furthermore, the BJP and its allies have been predicted to do so well. As far as the formation of a new government of Punjab is concerned, if the results of the exit poll predictions come true, it will be the first time for the Aam Aadmi Party to come to power in the state.

Image: PTI