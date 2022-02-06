Last Updated:

Punjab elections | Channi Thanks Congress High Command After Becoming CM Face, Assures To Serve With New Zeal

Charanjit Singh Channi urged the people of the state to give him another chance for the top post as Congress picks him as the CM face for Punjab polls.

Written By
Swagata Banerjee
Punjab elections

Image: @INCPunjab (twitter)


Ahead of Punjab Assembly Elections 2022, incumbent Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday urged the people of the state to give him another chance for the top post as Congress picked him as the CM face for the upcoming polls. He also extended his gratitude to the grand-old party for putting trust in him. 

Soon after being declared as the CM face, Channi said, "I sincerely thank the Congress High Command and people of Punjab for bestowing their trust in me. As you have seen us work so hard in the last 111 days to take Punjab forward, I assure you to take Punjab and Punjabis on the path of progress with new zeal and dedication."

'Give me a chance': CM Charanjit Singh Channi

Earlier, while addressing the 'Aawaz Punjab Di' virtual rally in Ludhiana, CM Channi said, "I got the chance to be the CM for 111 days. Around three months. We worked for the people of Punjab in these days. We decreased the rates of electricity. petrol rates down to 10 Rs. Diesel rates to 5 Rs. Everybody recognized that it is a Govt working for the people. You saw Captain, you saw Badal, and then you saw me for only 3 months... give me a chance."

Channi's statement comes shortly after Congress leader and former party president Rahul Gandhi announced him as the Congress' chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Punjab elections.

"Punjab CM will come from a poor family, Chaani will be CM face for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections," said Rahul Gandhi

Punjab Congress crisis

PCC chief Navjot Sidhu had been rebelling against Charanjit Channi ever since he replaced Capt Amarinder Singh as Punjab's first Dalit CM. He has often criticised his govt's promises and revolted against his cabinet picks. Amid a regular war of words, many Punjab MLAs have quit Congress to join PLC. Punjab goes to the polls in a single phase on February 20 with results to be declared on March 10.

Image: @INCPunjab- Ttwitter

First Published:
