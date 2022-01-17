Channi To Be Congress' CM Face For Punjab Elections? Sonu Sood's Video Gives Major Hint

A recent video shared by Indian National Congress on its official Twitter handle suggests that the party is supporting Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi as the chief ministerial candidate in the assembly polls 2022. In a video shared by Congress on the microblogging site, actor Sonu Sood says that the "real chief minister is the one who does not have to tell he is the chief ministerial candidate."

The clip also features Channi taking part in various events. The grand old party's reaction comes amid an alleged tussle between Punjab CM and PPCC chief Navjot Sidhu for being declared Punjab CM face. The cricketer-turned-politician is not seen in the campaign video.

"Real chief minister, the real king is the one who is forcibly brought to the chair and who does not have to struggle for it....and does not have to state that I am CM candidate, I deserve it. He should be a backbencher, who is brought from behind and told that you deserve it. Such a chief minister can bring change in the country," Sonu Sood said in the video.

Channi urges Congress to declare Punjab CM face

Notably, Congress has not declared CM candidate yet. Last week, CM Channi urged the party to announce its chief ministerial candidate citing past instances that it has helped in electoral gains.

"Last time when they had declared Capt (as CM's face) we won and previous time the (CM) candidate was not declared we lost and before that when they gave (CM candidate) we won and when they did not declare candidate we lost," Channi said, as per PTI. He further mentioned that Navjot Sidhu was also demanding the same.

When asked if he wants to be the CM face, Chani stated, "I have never thought about such things. The last time when Partap Singh Bajwa was the state unit chief, I was standing with him against Capt (Amarinder). But going by the voice of people at that time, I told Rahul Gandhi that Capt should be declared candidate and he should be made CM as people are in his favour. They (party) conducted a survey and people wanted him (Amarinder). This time whom people like they will tell and the party will go by that".

Channi was picked up by Congress High Command after Captain Amarinder Singh quit as CM in September last year and parted ways with the party. Meanwhile, Sidhu on Thursday said that he is not running for any post and took a swipe at the system which he said "could not give justice" in sacrilege and drugs cases.