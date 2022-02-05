'Channi Will Go To Jail Post Punjab Polls': Badal's Big Claim After Arrest Of CM's Nephew

In an astonishing claim on Friday, Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal predicted that CM Charanjit Singh Channi will go to jail after the Punjab elections.

Speaking to the media, he alleged that the money seized from Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey belonged to the Chief Minister. Honey was arrested by the ED in connection with the illegal sand mining case on Thursday night after he was allegedly evasive in his replies during the questioning, and was sent to ED custody until February 8. Observing that Channi doesn't deserve to occupy the CM's post, Badal predicted the victory of SAD-BSP.

Sukhbir Badal remarked, "The Congress party has looted so much money in the last 5 years. Channi has broken all records in three months' time. Today his nephew is behind the bars. I have come to know that the money is of Channi. This money has come from sand mining and transfers. The CM who earns money from transfers and sand mafia is not fit to remain as the CM. I feel that Channi will also go to jail after the election."

"Channi has wasted three months. Even the Ministers have done no work. The situation of Punjab is that Congress and AAP will be wiped out. Shiromani Akali Dal-BSP is winning with a big margin," the ex-Deputy CM added.

ED arrests Channi's nephew

In a surprise inspection on March 7, 2018, officials of the Mining Department, the Civil Administration and the Police Department discovered that sand mining was being carried out beyond the designated area in Malikpur. Illegal sand mining activities were also detected at Burjtahl Das, Barsal, Lalewal, Mandala and Khosa.

Thereafter, an FIR was filed at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar Police Station under Sections 379, 420, 465, 467, 468 and 471 of the IPC and Sections 21(1) and 4(1) of Mines and Minerals (Regulation of Development) Act, 1957.

Under the aegis of the money laundering probe based on this FIR, the ED raided the business and residential premises of the accused persons and their associates including Kudratdeep Singh, Sunil Kumar Joshi, Jagveer Inder Singh, Randeep Singh, Bhupinder Singh Honey and Sandeep Kumar at Mohali, Ludhiana, Rupnagar, Fatehgarh Sahib and Pathankot on January 18.

Several incriminating documents, mobile phones, over Rs.10 crore cash, gold worth above Rs.21 lakh and a Rolex watch worth Rs.12 lakh were seized during the searches. However, the Punjab CM dubbed the raids as "political revenge".