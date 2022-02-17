Channi's 'UP-Bihar Ke Bhaiyya' Remark Irks CM Yogi; Calls It 'true Face Of Congress'

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi landed in soup just days ahead of the Punjab election, after he hurled 'bhaiya' jibe at the people of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. During a roadshow in Ropar, Channi said he "won’t let UP, Bihar ke bhaiyya enter the state," as a laughing and clapping Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Congress in-charge for UP) stood by him.

Condemning the 'unfortunate' remark, CM Yogi Adityanath said, the day labourers from UP stop going to other states for work, they (Congress government) know what situation will be confronted by them. "But I assure you, that the people of UP will stay in UP in the next 5 years and work for the development of their state," he said during an interview with DD National.

Recalling the Punjab CM's visit to Varanasi, Yogi said, "If Channi had learned from the thoughts of Sant Ravidas, he would not have made such unfortunate statements. This is the actual face of Congress." He added that "People of UP are independent and will help in developing the state. But the wounds affected by Congress will never be forgotten."

Channi stokes row with 'Bhaiyya' remark

Dubbing Priyanka Gandhi as a Punjaban, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday said, "She is the daughter-in-law of Punjab. Bhaiyyas from UP, Bihar, and Delhi want to come and rule Punjab. We will not let them win."

His comment received backlash from Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Anurag Thakur, who opined that it depicts the mentality of Congress. Shiromani Akali Dal, Aam Aadmi Party, Janata Dal (United), and Bahujan Samaj Party also strongly reacted to Channi's comment.

First Rahul Gandhi said India isn't a nation. Now Priyanka Vadra cheers to CM Charanjit Channi’s call to boycott people from UP and Bihar.



The work to divide India has been an ongoing project for Congress’ first family. That is why India is rejecting them state after state. pic.twitter.com/clMFz4IaM3 — Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) February 16, 2022

Denouncing Channi's remarks, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal said, “This is a very shameful statement. Our entire country is one. They keep calling me 'black'. We strongly condemn such a comment about any person or community. Priyanka Gandhi belongs to UP, so she is a Bhaiya too."

The Assembly elections in Punjab will be held in a single phase on February 20 to elect 117 members to the state's Legislative Assembly. The votes will be counted on March 10. According to Republic P Marq Opinion Poll for Punjab the AAP may bag 50-56 seats (37.8 %), Congress 42-48 seats (35%), SAD 13 to 17 seats (15.8%), BJP 1-3 seats (5.7%) and others 1-3 seats (5.6%).