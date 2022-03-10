After facing a humiliating loss in the state elections, incumbent Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi accepted his defeat on Thursday. Taking to Twitter, Charanjit Channi stated that he 'humbly accepted' the people's mandate. He further congratulated Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and elected CM face Bhagwant Mann hoping that they deliver on the expectations of people.

I humbly accept the verdict of the people of Punjab and Congratulate @AamAadmiParty and their elected CM @BhagwantMann Ji for the victory. I hope they will deliver on the expections of people. — Charanjit S Channi (@CHARANJITCHANNI) March 10, 2022

In a massive embarrassment for the Congress, Charanjit Channi lost both seats that he contested the Punjab assembly elections on. This includes Chamkaur Sahib, which he represented in the Assembly since 2007. In Chamkaur, he was defeated by his namesake Dr Charanjit Singh of the AAP with a margin of over 5,000 votes. An eye surgeon by profession, Dr Singh had lost to Channi by a margin of 12,308 votes in this constituency in the 2017 Assembly election. Similarly, the CM suffered defeat in Bhadaur, a seat that was won by AAP in the previous polls as well. This time, AAP's Labh Singh Ugoke trounced him by more than 33,000 votes.

AAP sweeps Punjab, Kejriwal thanks people

As per the latest Election Commission of India trends, AAP has won 49 seats and is leading in 42 seats expecting to cross the 91 mark in the 117-member assembly. Congress candidates are ahead in only 12 constituencies, having won only 6 seats. On the other hand, the SAD-BSP alliance and the tie-up led by BJP are leading in 4 and 2 seats respectively.

Addressing the people after the landslide mandate, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal thanked the citizens of Punjab calling it a massive 'inquilaab'. "Punjab waalo tussi kamaal kar ditta', we all love you, Punjab. The results are a massive 'inquilaab', big seats have shaken up," said Kejriwal.

"Sukhbir Singh Badal lost, Capt Sahab lost, Channi Sahab lost, Parkash Singh Badal lost, Navjot Singh Sidhu lost, Bikram Singh Majithia lost. Punjab has done amazing. Bhagat Singh once said if we don't change the system after the British leave, nothing will happen. Sadly in last 75 yrs, these parties & leaders had the same British system, they were looting the country, no schools/hospitals were made. AAP has changed the system," he added.