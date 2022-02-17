With just a few days for Punjab elections, the political landscape in the poll-bound state is getting heated up as political parties continue to launch their verbal attacks against each other. In a recent attack by Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi at Aam Aadmi Party, Channi has called AAP's chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann a "drunkard and illiterate person".

He made the statement while addressing a public rally in Bathinda on Wednesday and further raised several questions on the Aam Aadmi Party's vision for the state. Channi also asked how the party can give the command of Punjab to such a person who is a drunkard and illiterate. "He passed class 12 in three years and how can Arvind Kejriwal decide to give Punjab to him", Channi added.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that the Punjab CM has taken a dig at Mann. Earlier, when he was declared as the Congress' chief ministerial candidate for the Punjab Assembly elections, Channi while hitting out at Aam Aadmi Party said that the party cannot bring any change in the state with their candidate. "Earlier, Captain Amarinder Singh would close liquor shops at 4 PM and now Bhagwant Mann will do it by 6 PM. He cannot even start his speech without liquor", he added.

Notably, the Aam Aadmi Party leader Bhagwat Mann in the past had faced a lot of flak for his drinking habits, however, he had claimed back in 2019 that he has quit drinking. While addressing a rally in Barnala, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal along with Bhagwant Mann stated that he has taken a vow in presence of his mother to not drink alcohol anymore. Also, calling it a "sacrifice for people", Arvind Kejriwal said that no one can do what Bhagwant has done for Punjab.

Congress intensifies poll campaign in Punjab

As political parties continue to campaign ahead of the high-voltage Punjab Assembly elections, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi while leading the Congress' poll campaign across Punjab visited several assembly constituencies including Faridkot, Bathinda Rural, and Bathinda Urban on Wednesday. He was seen carrying out a roadshow for finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal in Bathinda Urban, also a candidate from the seat.

Image: PTI/Twitter/@BhagwantMann