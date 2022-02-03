Charanjit Channi Secures Big Lead In Congress Survey In Race For Punjab CM Seat: Sources

As the infighting continues in the Congress party ahead of the Assembly elections, sources have now informed that Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi might be declared the Congress' Chief Minister face for the upcoming polls. According to Congress sources, Channi is leading the survey the party is conducting to choose the next CM face. Channi was up against Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu for the top seat.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi might be announced as Congress' CM face as sources confirm that he is leading in the race for the top spot. "Opinions of candidates, workers, and party MPs are being recorded to so that any feud over the CM face between Channi and Navjot Singh Sidhu can be avoided," sources said. Following this, Congress sources close to Republic have informed that Channi is leading the survey by a large margin.

Channi to be Congress' CM face?

“Channi is leading the Congress survey and is way ahead of Sidhu,” Congress sources close to the Republic said. Meanwhile, the sources also said that "Party is also calling general public through an automated call system to seek their opinion on CM face. The target of the party is to call around 1.5 crore people in the next 3 to 4 days.”

Furthermore, the party's coordinators are physically reaching out to the block president, district president and all candidates to collect their opinion ahead of the crucial decision regarding the CM face. "Party is making all these efforts because it is of the opinion the whole process should be transparent and the one who loses in the survey should not oppose the result in any manner," a senior party member told ANI.

"Both Channi and Sidhu will have to accept the decision of survey as they have agreed for it before Rahul Gandhi," the Congress leader said. Furthermore, the leader also informed that Congress is in plans to reveal the CM face in a big event. The survey comes after the infighting between the top leaders of the state broke out to new levels.

Punjab Congress' internal conflict continues

As an end to Punjab Congress internal dispute, Captain Amarinder Singh was ousted as the Chief Minister earlier in 2021. Following this, the former Punjab CM has hit out at Sidhu and accused him of undermining Channi's authority. He had said, "Sidhu's job is to run party affairs and Channi's job is to run the government".

Differences between Channi and Sidhu have been growing, despite peace efforts made by the party's high command. The Congress party high command, was earlier given an ultimatum of seven-ten days to pick the party’s CM face for Punjab. The party is expected to make a choice between the incumbent Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and the party's state in-charge Navjot Singh Sidhu any day now.

Punjab election

The Assembly elections in Punjab will be held in a single phase on February 20 to elect 117 members to the state's Legislative Assembly. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

