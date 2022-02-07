Charanjit Channi's Nephew Confesses To Have Received ₹10 Cr In Sand Mining Case, Claims ED

In a key development ahead of Punjab Election, incumbent Chief Minister and Congress' pick for the top position, Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh alias Honey has now admitted that he received Rs 10 crore cash in lieu of facilitating sand mining operations and transfer or posting of officials in the state, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) revealed in a statement on Monday.

In a statement, the ED asserted that it has recorded the statements of Kudratdeep Singh, Bhupinder Singh (Honey), Honey’s father Santokh Singh and Sandeep Kumar during the searches and it was 'established' that the seized Rs 10 crore “belonged to Bhupinder Singh. Furthermore, Bhupinder Singh admitted to having received the seized cash in lieu of facilitation in sand mining operations and transfer/postings of officials,” the ED claimed.

Punjab sand mining case: Bhupinder Singh Honey's arrest and aftermath

Earlier last week, CM Channi's nephew was arrested after day-long questioning and was arrested by the ED. He was taken into custody by the federal probe agency in Jalandhar on February 3 as part of its money-laundering investigation into alleged sand mining operations in Punjab. The agency had conducted raids against Honey and others on January 18 and seized about Rs 7.9 crore cash from his premises and another about Rs 2 crore cash from a linked person identified as Sandeep Kumar.

Honey is the son of Channi’s sister-in-law and he is in ED custody till Tuesday. This is looked at as a crucial development as the single-phase assembly polls are all set to take place in the state on February 20 and Channi has been declared as the Congress chief ministerial candidate by party leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday.

Money-laundering case

After taking cognisance of Punjab Police, the money laundering case was filed by the ED in November last year on FIR of 2018 that pressed charges under various sections of the IPC and that under the Mines and Minerals (Regulation of Development) Act, 1957 to probe allegations of illegal sand mining.

ED officials said Rs 8 crore was recovered from premises linked to Honey in Mohali and Ludhiana and Rs 2 crore from his accomplice Sandeep. The raids were conducted at 10 locations in Ropar, Fatehgarh Sahib, and Pathankot, among others. However, CM Channi has dismissed the allegations against his relative as a political vendetta ahead of the Punjab election that is due on February 20.

(With PTI inputs)