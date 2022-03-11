Charanjit Singh Channi Resigns As Chief Minister After Congress Wipeout In Punjab

A day after Congress' humiliating debacle in the Punjab assembly elections, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi submitted his resignation to Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Friday. Congress managed to bag only 18 seats in the 117-member assembly, its lowest-ever tally in 25 years.

CM Channi himself lost both seats he was contesting from - Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur - and the Congress received a drubbing from the Aam Aadmi Party.

"I have given my resignation to the Governor. He told me and the cabinet to continue until the new Government is sworn in. I accept the people's mandate," the outgoing CM told the media after tendering his resignation.

Speaking on behalf of Congress, Channi said, "Will always be there to serve the people of Punjab. We will continue doing our duty and be among them." He requested the new Aam Aadmi Party government to continue the public welfare projects and schemes that were brought in by him in the last 111 days.

Soon after CM Channi's resignation, Advocate General of Punjab, DS Patwalia also stepped down from the post.

Congress loses Punjab polls; Channi accepts defeat

A former cabinet minister, Channi took over as the Punjab CM after the resignation of Captain Amarinder Singh. Banking on Dalit votes, Congress fielded CM Channi in two constituencies - Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur - but he lost from both seats to AAP candidates.

Aam Aadmi Party went on to script history by winning a whopping 92 seats in the Punjab assembly, the single-highest number of seats won by any party since the reorganization of the state in 1966.

Accepting the people's verdict, Channi congratulated the AAP on its resounding victory and Bhagwant Mann on becoing the next Chief Minister. The Punjab Cabinet today gave the approval to recommend State Governor Banwarilal Purohit for the dissolution of the 15th Punjab Vidhan Sabha, after which CM Channi tendered his resignation.