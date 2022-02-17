CM Channi Dubs Kumar Vishwas' Allegations As 'Arvind Kejriwal's Real Intention' For Punjab

After poet and former Aam Aadmi Party member Kumar Vishwas made some serious allegations against party supremo Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi referred to it as his 'real intention and plan' for the state. Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Channi said that the Congress party has 'always stood and will continue to stand' for peace in Punjab.

Speaking to ANI, Kumar Vishwas claimed that he had tried to convince Kejriwal against taking the help of fringe elements, separatists and people associated with the Khalistan movement in the 2017 Punjab election. "He told me- So what, I will become the first PM of an independent nation," the poet added.

Kumar Vishwas who was once a significant leader of the party was shunted out from a key post of the party in 2018.

AAP Co-founder and Kejriwal's one time closest ally has made this serious revelations of Kejriwal's real intensions and plans for Punjab. Congress has always stood and will continue to stand for peace in Punjab. https://t.co/IWSYuNIigO — Charanjit S Channi (@CHARANJITCHANNI) February 17, 2022

AAP rubbishes Kumar Vishwas' claim

After Kumar Vishwas made some serious allegations against Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) rushed to support its supremo on Wednesday. Taking to Twitter, party spokesperson Raghav Chadha accused Vishwas of using 'forged and fabricated' video with the intent of 'defaming and deriding' Kejriwal.

"Malicious, unfounded, fabricated, inflammatory insinuations made by Mr Vishwas are not only demonstrably defamatory but is redolent of promoting hatred, hostility in society and in particular against AAP, as well as supporters as also intending to create a situation of unrest," Chadha said in the tweet. The AAP spokesperson in the following tweet warned media houses against 'publishing, circulating or providing a platform' to disseminate the information, saying 'We shall be found forced to take stringent legal action which shall include the commission of the offences of abetment/ aiding him."

Kumar Vishwas through the means of forged and fabricated video with the devious intent to defame and deride Sh Arvind Kejriwal has been circulating/ publising the said videos. pic.twitter.com/L1qMr5yoew — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) February 16, 2022

The controversy has erupted ahead of the 16th state Legislative Assembly in Punjab that will be held on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. While Congress and AAP are going solo in the 2022 polls, BJP has formed an alliance with Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and RS MP Sukhdev Dhindsa-led SAD. Also, SAD has formed an alliance with BSP.

According to Republic P Marq Opinion Poll for Punjab the AAP may bag 50-56 seats (37.8 %) of the total 117 seats, Congress 42-48 seats (35%), SAD 13 to 17 seats (15.8%), BJP 1-3 seats (5.7%) and others 1-3 seats (5.6%). The counting of votes will take place on 10 March 2022.