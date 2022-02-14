Last Updated:

'Cong Spreading Terror': Manjinder Sirsa, Capt Amarinder Condemn Attack On BJP's SR Ladhar

Earlier on Sunday evening, the BJP candidate from Punjab's Gill constituency SR Ladhar was injured and hospitalised after a few unidentified people attacked him

In a sharp reaction to the attack on BJP leader Sucha Ram Ladhar in Ludhiana, former Punjab chief minister and Punjab Lok Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh lashed out at the Congress government saying that such activities show signs of frustration due to a fear of an imminent defeat among the part. 

Taking to Twitter, Amarinder Singh shared an article on the attack over the BJP leader and said, "Such violence was never heard of in Punjab. This is unacceptable and is being done with due connivance of Congress government."

Similarly, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa also condemned the attack on SR Ladhar and accused the Congress of executing such anti-social activities for spreading terror in Punjab. "I condemn this attack on SR Ladhar, a BJP candidate from Gill constituency. The goons of the Congress government are executing such anti-social activities to spread terror in Punjab. All the more reasons to vote for double engine government of BJP", he tweeted. 

Attack on BJP candidate from Punjab's Gill constituency

Earlier on Sunday evening, the BJP candidate from Punjab's Gill constituency Sucha Ram Ladhar was injured and hospitalised after a few unidentified people allegedly attacked his car. The incident took place when he was returning after addressing a gathering at the Kheri Jhameri village around 8 PM. The unidentified people reportedly hurled bricks at Ladhar's car during which he sustained injuries and was immediately rushed to the hospital. 

Several BJP leaders along with state vice-president Parveen Bansal also reached the hospital and blamed Congress and the Punjab Police for the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. Meanwhile, an investigation has been initiated into the matter. 

As Punjab is all set to go into elections on February 20, Ladhar, a 63-year-old retired bureaucrat will be contesting from Ludhiana's reserved Gill assembly constituency for the 2022 Punjab assembly polls on a BJP ticket. Earlier on Sunday, he also attended a public rally in Ludhiana which was addressed by Union Home minister Amit Shah. 

Notably, the incident took place at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Ludhiana to address a rally on Monday. 

