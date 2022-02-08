With just days to go for the Punjab Assembly elections, BSP supremo Mayawati sounded the poll bugle in Nawanshahr on Tuesday by launching a direct attack on the Congress party. Addressing the public alongside alliance partner Shiromani Akali Dal's (SAD) Sukhbir Singh Badal, Mayawati alleged that Congress only remembered Dalits during the time of elections.

“The Congress party only remembers Dalits at the time of elections. Because of its casteist policies it has not conferred ‘Bharat Ratna’ to Dr BR Ambedkar and has not announced a single day of ‘national mourning’ on the death of BSP founder Kanshi Ram. Also, this party has not implemented reservations for the backward classes and BSP got it done after a long struggle,” she said.

Congress will sideline Channi after elections: Mayawati

The leader further alleged that even though the party had appointed a Dalit CM, his 'remote control' lay in the hands of non-Dalit leaders. According to Mayawati, Charanjit Singh Channi's appointment was a strategic move since the Congress was on a 'weak wicket' post the ouster of Captain Amarinder Singh. She remarked, "Congress may appoint any Dalit a CM, but that hardly matters because this party keeps the remote control in its hand and power lies with non-Dalit leaders and the same is happening in Punjab."

“Congress has done it under compulsion because of its bad position to fetch Dalit votes. I feel that after the elections if Congress is voted to power, it will sideline Channi. I am also told that Congress does not fulfil the promises made to the Dalits, sants, and weaker sections despite having a Dalit CM,” she added.

Punjab Elections 2022

The Assembly elections in Punjab will be held in a single phase on February 20 to elect 117 members to the state's Legislative Assembly. According to Republic P Marq Opinion Poll for Punjab the AAP may bag 50-56 seats (37.8 %) of the total 117 seats, Congress 42-48 seats (35%), SAD 13 to 17 seats (15.8%), BJP 1-3 seats (5.7%) and others 1-3 seats (5.6%).