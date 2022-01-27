Congress In Damage Control Mode After MPs Boycott Rahul's Punjab Visit; 'Misinformation'

After five out of eight Congress Lok Sabha MPs from Punjab boycotted Rahul Gandhi during his visit to the state, AICC secretary in-charge of communication, Pranav Jha dismissed the fact that there is an internal rift concerning the Congress leadership. As per his statement, only MLA candidates were called to mark their presence during Rahul Gandhi's visit.

Pranav Jha wrote on Twitter, "This is misinformation and deliberate targeting. The fact is that only MLA candidates were required to be present for the Rahul Gandhi visit".

According to reports, Jasbir Singh Gill (Khadoor Sahib), Punjab Lok Congress leader Amarinder Singh's wife Preneet Kaur (Patiala), ex-Union Minister Manish Tewari (Anandpur Sahib), Congress' Lok Sabha chief whip Ravneet Singh Bittu (Ludhiana) and Mohammad Sadique (Faridkot) are the five parliamentarians who skipped the visit.

When Republic TV reporters confronted Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Navjot Singh Sidhu asking why the five MPs were not invited, they chose to ignore the question. Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi mentioned that the MPs failed to participate as they were busy with other responsibilities.

Punjab Congress' internal conflict continues

As an end to Punjab Congress internal dispute, Captain Amarinder Singh was ousted as the Chief Minister earlier in 2021. Amarinder Singh announced the formation of his own party Punjab Lok Congress (PLC). The former Punjab CM has hit out at Sidhu in the past and has accused him of undermining Channi's authority. He had said, "Sidhu's job is to run party affairs and Channi's job is to run the government".

This fire didn't end with Captain Amarinder Singh’s removal as chief minister, and differences between Channi and Sidhu are often observed to be growing, despite peace efforts made by the party's high command.

Punjab Elections

The Punjab Assembly Election 2022 will be held in a single phase on February 14 for 117 constituencies. The counting of votes will take place on 10 March 2022. The last date to file nominations will be January 28 and the nomination withdrawal date has been scheduled for January 31.

Earlier on September 20, the 58-year-old Charanjit Singh Channi took oath as the 16th Chief Minister of Punjab, in the presence of Governor Banwarilal Purohit at Raj Bhawan, Chandigarh. This came after former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on September 24 submitted his resignation along with that of his Council of Ministers, to the state Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

