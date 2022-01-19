The infighting in Congress continued unabated ahead of the Punjab elections as 4 of its MLAs demanded the expulsion of Minister Rana Gurjeet Singh. At present, Singh holds the portfolios of Technical Education & Industrial Training, Employment Generation, Horticulture and Soil & Water Conservation. In a letter addressed to Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday, legislators Navtej Singh Cheema, Sukhpal Singh Khaira, Avtar Singh Jr. Bawa Henry and Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal sought action against the Minister for fielding his son Rana Inder Partap Singh as an Independent from Sultanpur Lodhi.

Earlier, Cheema who is said to have the backing of Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu was announced as the party's official candidate from this seat. Contending that Rana Gurjeet Singh had resigned as a Minister in 2018 for his alleged involvement in a sand mining scam, the MLAs claimed that he was trying his best to destroy the winnability of Congress in the Assembly elections. Moreover, they lamented that he was reinstated into the Cabinet despite his anti-party activities and interference in the constituencies of the Doaba region such as Sultanpur Lodhi, Phagwara, Bholath, Jalandhar North, etc.

The letter mentioned, "This is nothing but a gross violation of party discipline as well as equal to stabbing the party in the back in the crucial moment when there is strong buzz of forming the government again. He is doing this because he is playing into the hands of opposition parties especially the BJP. He has close ties with the BJP due to his liquor business and sugar mills situated in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and other states."

"Rana Gurjeet Singh also has close ties with Capt. Amarinder Singh and recently he helped his close confidante Amandeep Singh alias Gora Gill in joining Punjab Lok Congress party and with the support of Rana Gurjeet Singh, Gora Gill is all set to contest from Bholath constituency. Besides, Rana Gurjeet Singh has conspired with the BJP and Capt. Amarinder Singh to destroy the Congress party in Punjab. Under this conspiracy he is publicly making baseless allegations against PPCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu which is also a violation of party discipline," it added.

'These 4 MLAs are losing their seats'

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Punjab Minister Rana Gurjeet Singh explained that people wanted his son to contest the polls owing to their dissatisfaction with Navtej Singh Cheema's performance as the Sultanpur Lodhi MLA. Furthermore, he argued that Congress had committed a "mistake" by giving a ticket to the aforesaid legislators claiming that they would lose the election very badly. He also dared them to defeat him from the Kapurthala seat.

Rana Gurjeet Singh opined, "My son is contesting from Sultanpur Lodhi as an Independent. It is not he who wants to contest. They are aggressive against the MLA for his bad deeds during the Congress regime. So they came to him and asked him to contest. He did not get the seat. These 4 MLAs have written against me to Mrs. Gandhi that I should be expelled from the party. Now, the decision is with Mrs. Gandhi. If I am a useless guy, they will throw me out. If I am of some worth, she will not."