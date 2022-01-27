Congress Leader Accuses Punjab CM Channi Of 'professional Jealousy', Threatens Rebellion

Punjab Congress leader Jagmohan Singh Kang on Thursday accused Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi of irregularities in ticket distribution. He alleged that he had requested Channi to give him a ticket from the Kharar seat but instead the ticket was given to Channi's close aide, Vijay Sharma Tinku.

"I asked Channi for a ticket from Kharar seat to contest Punjab Assembly elections, he opposed me and misled the High Command. He has given the ticket from Kharar to his close aide," Kang said adding that Tinku is the owner of a liquor shop and has criminal cases registered against him.

Kang also alleged that Channi will charge a crore for giving this ticket to the candidate. "However, I will fight against Channi as an independent candidate. I have been voted to power for three times and have been serving the Congress for more than 40 years," Kang added.

The Congress leader requested party chief Sonia Gandhi to allot election ticket from the Kharar-52 seat to his son Yadavindra S Kang. "If Congress high command reviews its decision, I'll welcome it, otherwise, my son and I'll contest polls independently," he said adding, "CM Channi is opposing us out of professional jealously."

Navjot Sidhu, Channi gives ultimatum to Rahul Gandhi to declare Punjab CM face

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi and PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday gave an ultimatum to Rahul Gandhi to announce the Chief Ministerial candidate in the next 7-10 days. "Please tell people of Punjab who would lead Congress. Who would implement the agenda? Once you make it clear, I can assure you Congress will win with 70 seats. Give me the power to make a decision, whatever it is, don’t keep me as a showcase horse," said Sidhu.

CM Channi also echoed Sidhu's views and said that there is no rift between them. "I’ll be more than happy whosoever is announced. I don’t want to give 'Kala Angrez' Kejriwal the opportunity to say that they (Congress) don’t have a bridegroom," he said.

Rahul Gandhi said that the decision regarding the CM candidate will be taken soon. "We will ask Congress workers to decide Punjab CM candidate," he said.

Assembly elections in Punjab will take place in a single phase on February 20. The counting of votes and declaration of results will take place on March 10.