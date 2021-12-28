Congress Left Red-faced After Its 2 MLAs Jump Ship To BJP Ahead Of 2022 Punjab Polls

Battling infighting, Congress faced yet another blow on Tuesday as its MLAs Fateh Jung Singh Bajwa and Balwinder Singh Laddi jumped ship to BJP ahead of Punjab polls. Representing the Qadian constituency, Fateh Jung Singh Bajwa is the brother of sitting Rajya Sabha MP and former Punjab Congress president Partap Singh Bajwa. On the other hand, Laddi is a legislator from the Sri Hargobindpur Assembly seat. Along with them, 3-time ex-SAD MLA Gurtej Singh Ghuriana, former Lok Sabha MP Rajdev Singh Khalsa and retired all-rounder Dinesh Mongia joined the saffron party.

Addressing the media on this occasion, BJP's Punjab election in-charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said, "(Fateh Jung Singh Bajwa's father) Satnam Singh Bajwa Sahab had laid down his life for the country while fighting terrorism. Disturbed by the infighting in Congress and the tussle between the government and the leadership, such a family of martyrs has joined BJP after reposing faith in the leadership of PM Narendra Modi. I welcome him."

The tussle between the Bajwa brothers

Bajwa's induction into BJP comes even as Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu publicly backed his candidature for the Qadian seat during a rally on December 2. On this occasion, the MLA extended his support to Sidhu as the party's CM face for the 2022 Punjab polls. He stated, "Congress MLA Fateh Jung Singh Bajwa opined, "MLAship is a very small thing and we can throw it away a hundred times. We need the love of brothers, we need Navjot Singh Sidhu. If he becomes the CM then it means I have become the CM, and our area has become the CM".

Meanwhile, the rift in the Congress party continued to simmer as the Bajwa brothers expressed the desire to contest the same seat in the election. Speaking to the media on December 7, Partap Singh Bajwa claimed, "Everything has been discussed with the party high command and I have got the green signal from them and they also want me to come to Punjab. I have decided to contest from traditional seat Qadian". A Rajya Sabha MP whose term gets over in April 2022, he has also served as a Lok Sabha MP, MLA and Minister in the past.

However, Fateh Jung Singh Bajwa insisted that he is the Congress candidate from Qadian. Moreover, he added, "Partap Singh Bajwa is a very senior leader. He has a big stature in Punjab and he can go anywhere".