Congress Left Red-faced As Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi Loses Election From Both Seats

In a massive embarrassment for the Congress on Thursday, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi lost from both seats which he contested in the Assembly election. This includes Chamkaur Sahib, which he represented in the Assembly since 2007. In Chamkaur, was defeated by his namesake Dr Charanjit Singh of the AAP with a margin of over 5,000 votes. An eye surgeon by profession, Dr Singh had lost to Channi by a margin of 12,308 votes in this constituency in the 2017 Assembly election.

Similarly, the CM suffered defeat in Bhadaur, a seat that was won by AAP in the previous polls as well. This time, AAP's Labh Singh Ugoke trounced him by more than 33,000 votes. As per the latest Election Commission of India trends, AAP has won 13 seats and is leading in 79 seats whereas Congress candidates are ahead in only 18 constituencies. On the other hand, the SAD-BSP alliance and the tie-up led by BJP are leading in 4 and 2 seats respectively.

Infighting in Congress before the polls

The Congress' debacle is being attributed to massive infighting in the state unit which raged for months before the elections. Despite winning a huge mandate in 2017, a crisis erupted in the Congress camp after Sidhu started attacking the then CM Amarinder Singh over the purported delayed justice in the incidents of desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib and the drug cases. The situation escalated on 18 September 2021, after Congress summoned a Legislative Party meeting without keeping the Punjab CM in the loop.

Amid growing speculation that Singh will be ousted, the latter tendered his resignation to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit at about 4.30 pm on the same day owing to "humiliation". However, Charanjit Singh Channi pipped Sidhu to the CM's post on 20 September 2021. More drama was in store in the poll-bound state as the latter stepped down as the state Congress chief on 28 September 2021.

Sidhu took back his resignation only after Channi replaced Amar Preet Singh Deol as the Advocate General of Punjab. Even then, the rift between Sidhu and Channi persisted after the former repeatedly targeted the CM for announcing freebies. Though Channi was declared as Congress' CM face, Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu publicly expressed her displeasure. Apart from Channi, other heavyweights including SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, ex-CM Parkash Singh Badal, Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu and Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal also lost from their respective constituencies.