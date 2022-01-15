'Humiliated' Moga MLA Harjot Kamal Joins BJP As Congress Fields Sonu Sood's Sister Malvika

After the Punjab Congress announced that actor Sonu Sood's sister Malvika Sood will contest the state Assembly elections from the Moga constituency, sitting MLA Harjot Kamal expressed dissatisfaction and has now joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Malvika's induction to the Congress party was attended by both Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. After Congress announced Malvika Sood's candidacy from Moga, Kamal called a meeting with his group of elected sarpanches and councillors.

'Workers, local leaders humiliated by Congress': Harjot Kamal

Earlier, MLA Kamal had said that he would fight the elections with the help of his support, even if Congress denies him a ticket. Following the induction of Malvika Sood, dozens of councillors and sarpanches of the Moga constituency had resigned to protest against the party's decision.

“I'm starting a new phase in life; I've worked for one party 21 years. I'm grateful to my supporters and colleagues from Moga, they are my family. SAD was winning in Moga for years, then Congress took it in 2017,” Kamal said after joining the BJP.

The incumbent MLA from Moga explained that it wasn't a cakewalk for him in 2017 as there was a strong AAP face from the constituency. He alleged that the Congress did not even show any resentment after denying him, a loyal worker and sitting MLA, a ticket.

"All Congress workers and local leaders were humiliated by the Congress party...We were the ones who remained on the front," Kamal said as he lashed out at the Congress for choosing a star face and ignoring workers who have stood strong for the party through all political storms.

Sonu Sood seen at Navjot Sidhu's residence as Congress inducts Malvika Sood

Malvika Sood was inducted into the party on Monday and Bollywood actor Sonu Sood was seen with state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu at his residence. This was seen before his sister joined the party. Malvika Sood was welcomed by Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

Exuding confidence, Channi remarked that Malvika will serve the people of Punjab with full honesty and integrity. In November last year, Sonu Sood and his sister had addressed a press conference at Moga, which is their hometown, announcing that she would be contesting in the Punjab polls scheduled this year.

Punjab elections 2022

The Election Commission of India on January 8 had announced the dates for the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 which will be held in February to elect 117 members of the 16th Assembly of the state Legislative Assembly.

In the last Assembly elections in 2017, the Indian National Congress bagged 77 out of 117 seats, leaving the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance behind in the third place with 18 seats. AAP was second with 20 seats and became the official opposition in the state. Polling in Punjab is scheduled to be held on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.