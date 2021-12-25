Congress MP Attacks Farmer Unions For Entering Punjab Poll Fray; Avers 'personal Benefits'

Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu, on Monday, questioned the formation of a political party by 22 farmers unions and put out three queries for them. He asked if they have left their fight for nationwide MSP (Minimum Support Price) to fight polls in Punjab.

"Was this segment of leaders motivated for and by political parties? Is that why they have given up the fight," the Ludhiana MP said. He then questioned about justice for 700 farmers who died during the year-long protest and victims of Lakhimpur Kheri.

"Farmers should come & are welcome in politics. But this is not for farmers, this is for personal benefit. Anna Hazare was used & thrown by a common man to become the CM of Delhi. Similar fate awaits these leaders too," Bittu said.

Twenty-two farm bodies in Punjab on Saturday formed a political front to contest upcoming Assembly elections in the state. These 22 farmer organisations were among 23 farm bodies that participated in the protest against the Centre's three farm laws. However, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of farmers unions said that it will not contest Assembly polls. The political front - Samyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) - will be led by Balbir Singh Rajewal.

"The kind of welcome we received in Punjab and the expectations of the people from us has increased. There is a lot of pressure from the cadre and others on us and said they if you can win that 'morcha', then you could do something for the betterment of Punjab," Bhartiya Kisan Union (Kadian) leader Harmeet Singh Kadian said.

Rajewal said that the SSM will fight polls in all the 117 Assembly constituencies. On asked if the morcha will enter into an alliance with the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party, he said that no such decision has been taken yet.

Farmers, primarily from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, were protesting against the three Central farm laws since November 26 last year. The protest was suspended recently after the government suspended the farm laws and agreed to fulfil their demands.