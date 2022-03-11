Following the Congress party's crushing defeat in Punjab, Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla held Charanjit Singh Channi and Navjot Singh Sidhu responsible for the party's defeat. The Congress leader defined infighting as the main reason for the party's defeat in the state elections. He mentioned that the party need to take responsibility for loss as the public's anger was evident in their mandate.

Explaining the flaws that the party ignored to retain power in Punjab, the Congress leader said, "In 2017, we got majority where Akhali Dal was lacking but we also lacked in the same areas".

He further mentioned that to avoid an infighting situation in the party, Captain Amarinder Singh was replaced by Channi but the people of the state weren't convinced. Charanjit Singh Channi worked to rectify previous mistakes but people had decided to not give Congress another chance, he added. According to Gurjeet Singh, Congress 'listened to people every time' but infighting is the main reason for the party's defeat.

"Channi's good work was criticised publicly. Why would people respect him when some of the party leaders refuse to respect him", Gurjeet Singh Aujla said.

Detailing on the infighting situation, the Congress leader stated some people's desire to hold the Chief Minister position was one of the main reasons for the continued internal conflict. Further referring to Navjot Sidhu's defeat, he mentioned, "Sidhu lost because he remained absent. He doesn't have modesty in his language".

Punjab Election Results 2022

In a historic movement, the Aam Aadmi Party registered victory in Punjab by winning 92 of the 117 assembly seats, defeating Congress and the Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party combined. The party sent leaders like Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Parkash Singh Badal, and Amarinder Singh home. After the one government led by Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi, the party will now form its second government in Punjab. As per the EC result, Congress secured 18 seats, SAD 3, BJP 2, BSP 1, and an Independent candidate also won 1 seat. AAP's chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann on Thursday won the Dhuri seat with a margin of 58,206 votes. He is scheduled to visit Delhi on Friday to meet Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and invite him for the oath-taking ceremony.

Image: PTI/ANI