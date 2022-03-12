Congress MP Links Unfulfilled Poll Promises To Party's Loss In Punjab; Lambasts Sidhu

Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla on Saturday spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network on Punjab Assembly election results, which Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won by a massive margin, dismantling the grand old party's government. He said that Congress couldn't fulfil its promises due to the COVID-19 pandemic and farmers' protest. Aujla, however, added that Charanjit Singh Channi tried to "do work".

"The party did not perform well during its tenure as a result people voted for another party," the Congress MP said. He also noted that infighting affected the party.

"When Charanjit Singh Channi was working, his working style was being pointed by party members due to infighting. If party leaders oppose the CM's decision then how can people trust?" he said. Aujla said that no work was done to tackle the drug menace. "Punjab government should have worked on it but it didn't."

On Navjot Singh Sidhu's defeat from Amritsar East, he said that the Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu remained absent for his constituency. "He has no modesty in language...People had made their mind to defeat Congress."

He said that Congress High Command needs to sit together and fix things. "Party should talk to them who are responsible for the loss and fix a strategy to move forward." On Congress' strategy for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Gurjeet Singh Aujla said that "let's see what Aam Aadmi Party does as they have made tall promises. When people will vote to elect MPs, it will be on national issues."

AAP's historic victory in Punjab

The Aam Aadmi Party's landslide in Punjab's assembly elections astounded everyone. The 2022 Punjab elections were expected to be a four-cornered fight between the Akalis, the Indian National Congress, the NDA, and the AAP. However, after bagging 92 seats in Punjab, the AAP proved that it is the single strongest party in Punjab.

While Congress won 18 seats, its Chief Minister Candidate Charanjit Singh Channi lost both Bhadaur and Chamkaur Sahib seats. Congress state chief Navjot Sidhu also lost his Amritsar East seat to Congress Candidate. Other heavy weight politicians like Captain Amarinder Singh, Sukhbir Singh Badal and Parkash Singh Badal also lost their respective seats.