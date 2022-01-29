Congress MP Ravneet Bittu Distances From Sidhu Family Feud; Says 'Personal Matter'

Quick links:
IMAGE: PTI/ANI
As Opposition targets Navjot Singh Sidhu over his sister's allegations, Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu on Saturday, stated that it was a personal matter, hence commenting on it would be inappropriate. He said that the brother-sister duo would solve the issue amongst themselves and that middlemen must not interfere. 70-year-old Sumar Toor - who lives in the US - claimed that the cricketer-turned-politician had 'thrown out' their aged mother from their home after their father - Bhagwant Singh's death in 1986.
Refraining to comment on allegations against Navjot Sidhu, Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu said, "This is a personal matter. Why should I or someone else comment on this? This is a serious thing. They are brother-sister, they will come together at the end and the middlemen will be in trouble. One should refrain from giving statements on such issues".
Addressing the media in Chandigarh on Friday, Navjot Sidhu's elder sister Suman Toor alleged that Sidhu threw out their aged mother over a property dispute after their father's death. Toor lamented that their mother died as a destitute lady in 1989 at Delhi Railway station, after being cut off from the Sidhu family's assets, home. Toor's comments in between the high-octane political battle in Punjab. Toor's comments in between the high-octane political battle in Punjab.
In a teary address, Toor said, "My father died in 1986 and he clearly told my mother you don't have a place in this house. After that (being thrown out of the house), my mother never asked him anything. In September 1989, my mother died as a destitute woman at Delhi railway station - as if she had no family. My father had left us assets, land, and his pension."
Responding to the allegations, Sidhu's wife- Navjot Kaur Sidhu said, "I don't know her. His (Navjot Singh Sidhu's) father had two daughters with his first wife. I don't know them".
On the other hand, Sidhu's poll rival for Amritsar East constituency - SAD MLA Bikram Singh Majithia claimed, "There can be nothing more unfortunate than this. I couldn't hold my tears when I saw that video. Sidhu doesn't have the values to respect relations, how will he respect anyone else? One who doesn't belong to his mother cannot belong to anyone else". Punjab goes to polls in a single phase on February 20 with results to be declared on March 10.