Congress MP Ravneet Bittu Distances From Sidhu Family Feud; Says 'Personal Matter'

As Opposition targets Navjot Singh Sidhu over his sister's allegations, Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu on Saturday, stated that it was a personal matter, hence commenting on it would be inappropriate. He said that the brother-sister duo would solve the issue amongst themselves and that middlemen must not interfere. 70-year-old Sumar Toor - who lives in the US - claimed that the cricketer-turned-politician had 'thrown out' their aged mother from their home after their father - Bhagwant Singh's death in 1986.

Bittu: 'Personal matter, shouldn't comment'

Refraining to comment on allegations against Navjot Sidhu, Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu said, "This is a personal matter. Why should I or someone else comment on this? This is a serious thing. They are brother-sister, they will come together at the end and the middlemen will be in trouble. One should refrain from giving statements on such issues".

Sidhu's sister: 'Sherry threw out our mother'

Addressing the media in Chandigarh on Friday, Navjot Sidhu's elder sister Suman Toor alleged that Sidhu threw out their aged mother over a property dispute after their father's death. Toor lamented that their mother died as a destitute lady in 1989 at Delhi Railway station, after being cut off from the Sidhu family's assets, home. Toor's comments in between the high-octane political battle in Punjab. Toor's comments in between the high-octane political battle in Punjab.

In a teary address, Toor said, "My father died in 1986 and he clearly told my mother you don't have a place in this house. After that (being thrown out of the house), my mother never asked him anything. In September 1989, my mother died as a destitute woman at Delhi railway station - as if she had no family. My father had left us assets, land, and his pension."

Responding to the allegations, Sidhu's wife- Navjot Kaur Sidhu said, "I don't know her. His (Navjot Singh Sidhu's) father had two daughters with his first wife. I don't know them".