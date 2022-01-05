Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu Questions SPG's Actions During PM Modi's Security Lapse

In a massive controversy ahead of the Punjab polls on Wednesday, PM Modi postponed his Ferozepur rally as his security was compromised. He was scheduled to lay the foundation stone of projects worth more than Rs.42,750 crore including the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, four-laning of Amritsar-Una section, Mukerian-Talwara New Broad Gauge railway line, PGI Satellite Centre at Ferozepur and two medical colleges at Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur. On his first visit to Punjab after the repeal of the farm laws, he was set to flag off the campaign for the BJP-Punjab Lok Congress-SAD(Sanyukt) alliance.

Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu: 'SPG should have taken things into consideration'

Speaking about the lapse to Republic Media Network, Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu said, "First of all, PM Modi is the Prime Minister of the nation and not any party. That is why even for Punjab the protocols, which is followed by other states, would remain the same. Punjab police's jammers are with PM Modi, they are not PM convoy's jammers. I would agree there is a different type of situation in Punjab today, especially after farmers issues. So, 1. it was raining, 2. farmers issue and 3. the last-minute change in the mode of travel. When you know there are already issues going on between the farmers and the government, the SPG should have taken things into consideration and come with due preparations."

"If you see, there is no complete PM convoy. When you see PM Modi travelling, he has jammers with him, there is a land cruiser, Range Rovers, but today he did not have anything. There is only one single SPG car. Thus, this shows, that the SPG could take proper safety measures and not even his black ambulance was not there. I agree there is a lapse by the Punjab Government, but you should also think has ever PM travelled ina a single car with an SPG," he added.

The problem started when the PM decided to travel to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainwala by road instead of the air route due to poor weather. As per the Ministry of Home Affairs, a major lapse was observed in the PM's security around 30 km from the destination as his convoy was stuck for 15-20 minutes due to a road blockade. In wake of additional security not being deployed by the Punjab government as a part of the contingency plan, the MHA added that PM Modi headed back to the Bathinda Airport. Moreover, it sought a detailed report from the Congress government in Punjab and demanded strict action.

Image: PTI/ANI