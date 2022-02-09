Congress MP's Brother Joins Akali Dal Post Ticket Denial; Cong Leader Gives Honesty Advice

In a big jolt to Congress ahead of the Punjab Election, party's Lok Sabha MP Jasbir Singh Gill’s brother Harpinder Singh alias Rajan Gill joined Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in Amritsar. The latter had filed his nomination from the Khadoor Sahib seat but the Congress party denied him a ticket.

In a clear sign of resentment, Jasbir Singh Gill advised people to vote for the most honest candidate irrespective of which party he or she belongs to.

We should vote for honest candidates irrespective of the party — Jasbir Singh Gill MP (@JasbirGillKSMP) February 8, 2022

Akali Dal Chief slams Congress for picking Charanjit Singh Channi as CM face

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal slammed the Congress for fielding incumbent CM Charanjit Singh Channi as the CM face for the upcoming Punjab Elections calling his nomination 'a victory of sand mafia'. Badal alleged that mafias had prevailed in the Congress candidate list, and asserted that the state would give a 'befitting reply' to the grand-old party.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on February 6, Sunday declared incumbent CM Charanjit Singh Channi as the party's Chief Minister face for the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections. The announcement followed endless speculations and a close contest between Channi - Congress' first 'Dalit CM' for Punjab - and cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Punjab Election 2022

The Assembly elections in Punjab will be held in a single phase on February 20 to elect 117 members to the state's Legislative Assembly. According to Republic P-Marq Opinion Poll for Punjab, the AAP may bag 50-56 seats (37.8 %) of the total 117 seats, Congress 42-48 seats (35%), SAD 13 to 17 seats (15.8%), BJP 1-3 seats (5.7%) and others 1-3 seats (5.6%).

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly election, Congress won a whopping 77 seats in the 117-member House, whereas Shiromani Akali Dal could win only 18 seats. On the other hand, AAP emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats and failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies.

The situation deteriorated in the ruling government on September 18, 2021, after Congress summoned a Legislative Party meeting without keeping the Punjab CM in the loop. Amid growing speculation that Captain Amarinder Singh would be ousted, the latter tendered his resignation to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit at about 4.30 pm on the same day owing to "humiliation" and later formed his own party- Punjab Lok Congress.

Image: Twitter/@JasbirSinghGillMP, PTI