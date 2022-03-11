A day after Congress' humiliating loss in the Punjab election, outgoing Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa squarely blamed the infighting in the party ranks. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Friday, March 11, he directly accused Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu along with other leaders of speaking against the party. Lamenting that ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi did not take any action against such leaders for indulging in indiscipline, he stated that this sent a very negative message to the party workers.

Punjab Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa remarked, "Infighting and indiscipline played a big role. Workers did not like the infighting and indiscipline. This was the biggest reason. There was indiscipline at the top level in Punjab and India (the Central leadership) did not control it. Rahul Gandhi should have immediately taken action against those indulging in indiscipline. The party in which there is no discipline cannot survive. First of all, our PCC president and our leaders gave statements against the party and the workers thought that Congress leaders are themselves killing Congress."

AAP sweeps Punjab election

Notwithstanding all odds, Aam Aadmi Party scripted history by winning a whopping 92 seats in the 2022 Punjab elections, which is the single-highest number of seats won by any party since the reorganisation of the state in 1966. This was also a massive jump from its 2017 tally of 20 seats. Moreover, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party garnered 42.01% of the vote share as against Congress, which got 22.98% of the total votes.

In the end, Congress managed to bag only 18 seats, which was 49 seats less than its 2017 tally. This is the lowest ever tally for the Sonia Gandhi-led party post the 1997 election. Its vote share too fell from 38.64% in the previous Assembly polls to about 23% this time. Most importantly, caretaker Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi lost from both seats which he contested in the Assembly election. This includes Chamkaur Sahib, which he represented in the Assembly since 2007. Similarly, the CM faced defeat in Bhadaur, a seat that was won by AAP in the previous polls as well.

Navjot Singh Sidhu also faced embarrassment as he lost to AAP's Jeevan Jyot Kaur in Amritsar East by 6,750 votes. Barring Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Pargat Singh, Tript Bajwa, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Rana Gurjeet Singh, all other 12 Ministers lost from their respective seats. In a further boost for AAP, the party is set to win all seven Rajya Sabha seats from Punjab which will fall vacant this year.