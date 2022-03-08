Conceding that the exit polls predicting an AAP sweep in Punjab is the writing on the wall, former Lok Sabha MP Sandeep Dikshit squarely placed the blame on the lack of unity in Congress. This was perceived as a veiled reference to the constant bickering between Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, CM Charanjit Singh Channi and Sunil Jakhar. According to Dikshit, the Sonia Gandhi-led party could have won 60-65 seats if not for the division in its ranks. Maintaining that AAP was the direct beneficiary of the crisis in Congress, he expressed concerns about the freebie culture promoted by the former.

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit remarked, "I feel that the results of Uttar Pradesh and Punjab will be similar to what the exit polls predicted. I was in Punjab for some time. In Punjab, we didn't campaign (as we should have) and the leaders should have been united. We showed our weakness. At the start of the election, I felt that Congress will win 60-65 seats comfortably. That graph has fallen quite a lot. I feel that this will benefit AAP."

"Because AAP has promised a heavily indebted government in a state which is already reeling under debt of thousands and lakhs of crores. People are addicted to freebies. I fear that if AAP forms the government, the situation of Punjab will be very dangerous in the next 5 years," he added.

Infighting in Punjab Congress

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly election, Congress won a whopping 77 seats in the 117-member House, whereas Shiromani Akali Dal could win only 18 seats. On the other hand, AAP emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats and failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. Despite winning a huge mandate, infighting erupted in the Congress camp after Sidhu started attacking the then CM Amarinder Singh over the purported delayed justice in the incidents of desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib and the drug cases.

The situation escalated on September 18 after Congress summoned a Legislative Party meeting without keeping the Punjab CM in the loop. Amid growing speculation that Singh will be ousted, the latter tendered his resignation to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit at about 4.30 pm on the same day owing to "humiliation". However, Charanjit Singh Channi pipped Sidhu to the CM's post on September 20. More drama was in store in the poll-bound state as the latter stepped down as the state Congress chief on September 28.

Sidhu took back his resignation only after Channi replaced Amar Preet Singh Deol as the Advocate General of Punjab. The former cricketer had expressed dissatisfaction over Deol's appointment as the latter had appeared for former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini and other accused in the sacrilege cases in the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Even then, the rift between Sidhu and Channi persisted after the former repeatedly targeted the CM for announcing freebies. Even as Channi was declared as Congress' CM face, Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu publicly expressed her displeasure.