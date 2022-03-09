Congress' Sandeep Dikshit Files Police Complaint Against Kejriwal Ahead Of Punjab Results

Congress stepped up the ante against AAP ahead of the Punjab election results as ex-MP Sandeep Dikshit filed a police complaint against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. In a complaint submitted to the SHO of Nizamuddin East Police Station in the national capital on Tuesday, the Congress leader accused Kejriwal of speaking lies and spreading ill-will against other political leaders and parties for influencing voters in the Punjab polls and the upcoming MCD election. According to him, the AAP supremo wanted to build an honest image and make political gains by levelling false claims.

Dikshit took umbrage at Kejriwal's claim in a recent interview that he has been able to save a lot of money on the construction of flyovers and that the erstwhile Congress government was "completely dishonest". His mother Sheila Dikshit who passed away in July 2019 was the CM of Delhi from 1998 to 2013. Citing the timeline of the specific projects mentioned by Kejriwal, Sandeep Dikshit asserted that the Congress government had helped crores of rupees of the public exchequer by reducing the tender amount from the initial Detailed Project Report.

Filed a complaint at SHO Nizamuddin against false claims of Kejriwal on saving funds on flyovers and appeal to file investigation for fraud #420@ANI @PTI_News @CPDelhi pic.twitter.com/EU64L9x743 — Sandeep Dikshit (@_SandeepDikshit) March 8, 2022

Sandeep Dikshit hints at AAP victory in Punjab

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Sandeep Dikshit conceded that the exit polls predicting an AAP sweep in Punjab is the writing on the wall. Moreover, he squarely placed the blame for the current state of affairs on the lack of unity in Congress. This was perceived as a veiled reference to the constant bickering between Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, CM Charanjit Singh Channi and Sunil Jakhar. Dikshit opined that the Sonia Gandhi-led party could have won 60-65 seats if not for the division in its ranks. Maintaining that AAP was the direct beneficiary of the crisis in Congress, he expressed concerns about the freebie culture.

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit remarked, "I feel that the results of Uttar Pradesh and Punjab will be similar to what the exit polls predicted. I was in Punjab for some time. In Punjab, we didn't campaign (as we should have) and the leaders should have been united. We showed our weakness. At the start of the election, I felt that Congress will win 60-65 seats comfortably. That graph has fallen quite a lot. I feel that this will benefit AAP."

"Because AAP has promised a heavily indebted government in a state which is already reeling under debt of thousands and lakhs of crores. People are addicted to freebies. I fear that if AAP forms the government, the situation of Punjab will be very dangerous in the next 5 years," he added.