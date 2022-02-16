Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday hit out at the Congress over the Ferozepur security breach incident alleging that the grand-old party had 'hired' people to thwart Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally. Addressing the people of Ferozepur more than a month after the incident, Amit Shah asserted that such tactics would be rejected by Punjab. He also slammed AAP and Akali Dal for remaining silent on the security breach, asking how people who could not secure the route of the Prime Minister would secure Punjab.

"PM Modi had chosen Ferozepore for election campaigning, his rally was scheduled here. But Congress was scared of his rally, so they hired people in an attempt to stop his rally. You can neither stop us like this nor will people of Punjab like your tactics," said HM Shah.

"When a guest like Narendra Modi comes to Punjab, should he not be welcomed? Instead of welcoming, Punjab CM blocked his route. Akali Dal and AAP were silent. I'd like to tell all three of them - how will people who can't secure the route of PM, secure Punjab, secure the nation?" he asked.

Major lapse in PM Modi's security

In a massive controversy ahead of the Punjab election, PM Modi was forced to skip the Ferozepur rally on January 5 after his security was compromised upon arrival in the state. This was his first visit to Punjab after the repeal of the Farm Laws, and he was set to flag off the campaign for the BJP-Punjab Lok Congress-SAD(Sanyukt) alliance. PM Modi was scheduled to lay the foundation stone of projects worth more than Rs.42,750 crore.

The problem arose when the PM decided to travel to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainwala by road instead of the air route due to poor weather. During his road travel, PM's convoy was blocked by protestors near Ferozepur for 15-20 minutes, a few kilometres from the Pakistan border, posing an immense threat to the Head of State. After the major lapse, his cavalcade was reversed to Bathinda airport.

Over a month after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security was compromised, the five-member committee set up by the Supreme Court reached the site of the incident at Ferozepur for the very first time to investigate the case on February 6. The Committee was formed to ascertain those responsible for the security breach, the extent of culpability, remedial measures, and suggestions on the security of constitutional functionaries.

Image: ANI