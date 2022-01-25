In a hilarious attempt to connect to the masses ahead of the state elections, Punjab Congress on Monday put out a video portraying Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, state-unit president Navjot Singh Sidhu and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as characters from Marvel's "Avengers".

The scene, taken from Marvel's 2018 movie 'Avengers: Infinity War' captures the moment when Thor arrives in Wakanda to aid the Avengers in their fight against Thanos' alien army. The video captured Thor's arrival with Rocket and Groot, by morphing CM Charanjit Singh Channi's face onto Chris Hemsworth's. Veteran leader Sunil Kumar Jakhar has been portrayed as Groot.

While Navjot Singh Sidhu has been portrayed as Captain America, Rahul Gandhi as Bruce Banner in the Iron Man suit warns aliens from Thanos' army by saying "now you won't be saved".

The aliens have been portrayed as PM Modi and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Captain Amarinder Singh, former Punjab chief minister who has floated his own party, the Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) and Sukhbir Singh Badal, President of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) are also a part of the evil alien brigade in the clip.

"Where are Kejriwal and Modi gone?' Charanjit Singh's Thor says as he wields the Stormbreaker to defeat the alien army.

We will do whatever it takes to redeem our beloved state from the clutches of evil forces working against the interest of Punjab and its people. #CongressHiAyegi pic.twitter.com/6lVxqkN4VC — Punjab Congress (@INCPunjab) January 24, 2022

Punjab Election 2022

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly election, Congress won a whopping 77 seats in the 117-member House, whereas Shiromani Akali Dal could win only 18 seats. On the other hand, AAP emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats and failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies.

This year, Republic P-MARQ Poll has predicted a neck-to-neck fight between AAP and Congress with the former bagging 50-56 (37.8 %) of the total 117 seats. Congress is projected to be a close second with 42-48 seats (35%), SAD with 13 to 17 seats (15.8%), BJP 1-3 with seats (5.7%) and others with 1-3 seats (5.6%). Punjab will go to the polls on February 20 and counting of votes shall take place on March 10.