Congress Slams Costly Preparations For Bhagwant Mann's Swearing-in: 'Aam Or Khaas Aadmi?'

Lambasting AAP for misusing govt funds' and farmlands for Bhagwant Mann's inaugural, Congress on Wednesday, questioned the lavish preparations done by the Kejriwal-led party. Congress pointed out that wheat crops on farmlands near the CM-designate's inaugural venue in Khatkar Kalan village were cut early to make way for a parking lot. AAP swept Punjab in the recently concluded state polls winning 92 of the 117 seats.

Congress slams AAP's extravagant preparation for Mann's swearing-in

Moreover, Bholath MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira mocked AAP for Rs 85 lakhs to local Punjabi news channels for advertising his inaugural from 14-16 March. He tweeted, "I’m amused that a party which has won Punjab with a thumping majority yet needs to gather crowds as a show of strength". Congress leader Alka Lamba also slammed the Rs 2 crore released from the Punjab govt to make arrangements for the function.

I’m amused that a party which has won Punjab with a thumping majority yet needs to gather crowds as a show of strength! @BhagwantMann has again erroneously allocated Rs 85 lacs to Tv channels for oath taking publicity! Is this the difference @AamAadmiParty wanted to make? pic.twitter.com/c6IXKIx9RC — Sukhpal Singh Khaira (@SukhpalKhaira) March 14, 2022

आम आदमी पार्टी के 'खास मुख्यमंत्री' बन रहे हैं श्री भगवंत मान। आप खुद सोचिए और महसूस कीजिए कि ये करतूत आम आदमी की है या खास आदमी की? pic.twitter.com/FLwqAufKp9 — Congress (@INCIndia) March 16, 2022

On the other hand, Punjab Lok Sabha MPs from BJP, Congress bid a fond farewell to Bhagwant Mann who resigned as Sangrur MP to take oath as Punjab CM. Congress MPs like Ravneet Bittu, Santok Singh Chaudhary, Gurjit Aujla, Deepender Hooda, Shashi Tharoor congratulated Mann and wished him for his maiden CM term. Bhagwant Mann will take oath as Punjab CM at 12:30 PM at Khatkar Kalan (Bhagat Singh's birthplace) in front of a crowd of 3 lakh people.

On Monday, Mann invited all 3 crore Punjab residents to his inaugural on 16 March. Apart from that, he also urged the people to wear Basanti (yellow) coloured attires on the day - men to adorn Basanti turbans and women to wear a Basanti dupatta. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal and many senior party leaders will participate in the ceremony. Mann has also invited several of his Lok Sabha peers - irrespective of political parties. 10,000 security personnel have been deployed at the venue and first-aid teams, and ambulances are on standby for health emergencies.

Punjab polls

AAP stormed to its maiden victory in Punjab winning 92 seats, while Congress was reduced to mere 18 seats. Its top leaders like Navjot Singh Sidhu, Charanjit Channi have lost to AAP candidates while only 4 cabinet ministers - Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Tript Bajwa, Sukhjinder Randhawa and Rana Gurjeet Singh have retained their seats. Ex-CM Captain Amarinder Singh, Akali Dal veterans - Sukhbir Singh Badal, Parkash Badal and Bikram Majitjhia lost to AAP workers.